Three Israeli executives nominated for VentureBeat Women in AI Awards

"What an honor and pleasure to be nominated as a finalist in the 2022 VentureBeat Women in AI Awards, Rising Star category," Yarden Assa, the CEO and co-founder of UNBOXABLE, said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 15, 2022 05:59
Yarden Assa (photo credit: Courtesy)
Yarden Assa
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Three Israeli executives have been nominated for VentureBeat's Women in AI Awards.

Yarden Assa, the CEO and co-founder of UNBOXABLE, Gila Hayat, co-founder and CTO of Darrow, and Ranit Aharonov, CTO of Pangea Biomed, were selected along with movers and shakers at NVIDIA, Twitter and Spotify for consideration for the award.

Assa, who has a decade of experience starting and managing ventures, co-founded Irrational Innovations, which specializes in seed and late-stage technology investments in Saharan Africa. She was elected as the curator of the World Economic Forum and she represented young people at the WEF conference in Davos.

"What an honor and pleasure to be nominated as a finalist in the 2022 VentureBeat Women in AI Awards, Rising Star category," Assa said. "I am such a fan of VentureBeat and its ongoing commitment to celebrating women leaders in tech. Congratulations to all the worthy finalists."

Hayat, who co-founded Darrow, has managed the company's artificial intelligence and technological initiatives and assembled a research and development team, now made up of 16 data scientists, from scratch.

Gila Hayat (credit: Courtesy)Gila Hayat (credit: Courtesy)

Hayat's remarks

"It's great to see so many incredible women in AI represented on this list, and to be counted among them," said Hayat. "As co-founder and CTO at Darrow, I'm excited to be nominated as an AI Entrepreneur for launching an AI company that shows great promise."

