Next-gen start-ups compete at Post/WE entrepreneurial summit

Elvy.ai won the next-gen women entrepreneurs competition sponsored by The Luzzatto Group at Tuesday Women’s Entrepreneurship Summit in Tel Aviv.

The competition took three companies founded by women and brought them to the stage to share about their innovations. They were judged by Esther (Eti) Luzzatto, CEO of the Luzzatto Group; Prof. Rivka Carmi, former head of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev; and Michal Ziso, CEO of ZISO.

"As a group whose management is 80% women, this competition is exciting for us. I congratulate the female entrepreneurs, all three of whom are excellent examples that women can be at the forefront and lead technology startups. As we already know, female-led companies have an advantage both in terms of management and in the world of capital raising. The sky's the limit."

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Each company was given three minutes to present their idea and the judges decided on the spot.

Elvy.ai

Competition winner and founder of Elvy.Ai, Or Harel, holds the company's wireless phone charger. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Elvy.ai is a SleepTech company balancing between tech habits and health.

“We enable people to sleep better by improving sleep hygiene,” Elvy.ai co-founder Or Harel

She said that blue light from screens and electromagnetic radiation affects alpha frequency waves that occur during sleep cycles.

“Our novelty is that we have taken the phone, that has a negative impact on our sleep, and harnessed it as a partner,” she said. “Our first to market product is a wireless phone charger, designed for your bedside, that sectorialy blocks 95% of electromagnetic radiation emitted from the charger and phone, thus ensuring you reach quality sleep every night.”

The two other companies that competed in the competition were Feminai, whose mission is to provide women efficient and safe means to detect early breast cancer, and Tweaks, a platform for real estate personalization.

The winner received a plaque on stage and will get an interview and article in The Jerusalem Post and its sister paper, Maariv.