Cymulate appoints 2 female executives in woman-scarce cybersec industry

There is a gap in the representation of women in Israeli hi-tech, but more and more statistics and research have come out focusing on the benefits of diverse hiring — namely, a big increase in more varied perspectives which in turn lead to more creative business management.

At the same time, the world of cybersecurity is only getting more complicated as time goes on, and Israeli companies are consistently finding new ways to keep safe the digital data of both corporations and consumers alike. Cymulate is a cybersecurity company that has recently addressed both of these issues, by appointing two women to executive-level positions, and by developing a cybersecurity platform that has garnered the interest of investors to the tune of a $70 million Series D funding round.

A lack of women

According to a report earlier this year from research organization Power in Diversity, women in cybersecurity jobs are few and far between, making up a paltry 27% of workers in the industry. According to (ISC)2, a cybersecurity talent training NPO, that number is closer to 24%.

“It’s no secret that women are under-represented across the cybersecurity industry,” said Carolyn Crandall, Cymulate’s recently-appointed CMO and Chief Security Advocate. She was appointed to her position earlier this year alongside the company’s new COO, Maria Mastakas.

Maria Mastakas, Cymulate's COO (credit: PR)

Crandall explained that the appointment is a result of recent diversity and inclusion efforts, whose impact has begun to show. “My team at Cymulate is 73% female. This was achieved through the creation of an attractive environment for women; one in which they can see there is equal opportunity for them to build their capabilities on the job and create rewarding futures for themselves,” she said.

She also challenged companies to do what’s possible to create an environment that women executives will feel positive about working in. “Creating a welcoming and learning workplace culture will also help attract more women to pursue cybersecurity career paths. Companies with skills development and mentorship programs will be instrumental for building leadership skills and decision support for our next generation of female security executives,” she said.

Carolyn Crandall, Cymulate’s CMO and Chief Security Advocate. (credit: PR)

Making good money

Statistics-defying executive appointments aside, Cymulate is also providing a service that: Cymulate operates in the field of Extended Security Posture Management, allowing its clients to use automation to continuously validate their cyber threat exposure by testing their cloud and on-premise networks against the latest known threats in the wild.

The company’s service has pretty well-smitten investors and clients alike: Cymulate more than doubled its ARR in 2021 and grew more than 200% in North America alone. It has more than 500 customers globally, including Fortune 500 companies and strategic partners such as Optiv and Wipro. As well, Cymulate closed a successful $70M round this week.

“Our funding from existing investors is a further testament to their confidence in our company, direction, and continued vision. We look forward to reaching our next innovation milestones and expanding into new markets across the globe,” said Eyal Wachsman, CEO and co-founder of Cymulate.

Led by existing investors One Peak and with contribution from Susquehanna Growth Equity, Vertex Ventures Israel, Vertex Growth and Dell Technologies Capital, bringing Cymulate’s total investment to $141M to date. The latest funding will be used to extend the start-up’s technological capabilities and further accelerate its global growth; by the end of this year, it plans to further expand its staff by 75% to continue supporting its go-to-market efforts.

“We are thrilled to lead this round of investment in Cymulate,” said David Klein, managing partner of One Peak. “Cyber posture management and continuous security validation have dramatically increased in popularity in response to the onslaught of ransomware and cyber warfare for businesses across all size ranges. Cymulate is the clear leader in the sector, and we look forward to continuing to support the company in further accelerating its already strong growth trajectory.”