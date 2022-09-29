The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Israel’s police, fire and EMS will now come as a package deal thanks to AI technology

Although Israel’s system saves time because callers don’t have to first talk to a 911 operator as they do in the US, what if a crisis requires a response from multiple services?  

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 29, 2022 00:31
Emergency call (Illustrative). (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Emergency call (Illustrative).
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Unlike the United States 911 emergency response system, which quickly connects a caller to a dispatcher who is trained to route a call to emergency medical, fire, or law enforcement, Israelis have long dialed separate emergency numbers for police, ambulance, and fire (100, 101, and 102, respectively).

Although Israel’s system saves time because callers don’t have to first talk to a 911 operator as they do in the US, what if a crisis requires a response from multiple services?  
A new three-way software using AI technology is the solution, according to Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s emergency medical service.
The interconnect, which was developed by the in-house programming unit at MDA, will speed the flow of information between all three rescue services and potentially save time and lives in emergencies requiring responses from multiple agencies.

How does the interconnect work?

Setting the type of emergency into any of the service’s computer-assisted dispatch systems will determine whether multiple agencies are needed at the scene.  

For example, a call to MDA regarding someone injured in a shooting would automatically summon both an ambulance and police. Likewise, reporting an apartment fire to the Israel Fire and Rescue Service would summon personnel from all three services — firefighters to address the blaze itself, police to control street traffic, and ambulances to treat anyone potentially injured.
“We’ve long believed that having separate numbers for police, EMS, and fire rescue, has been an advantage for callers in an emergency,” said Eli Bin, director-general of MDA. “In a medical emergency, for example, callers are instantly connected to an EMT or paramedic, who can provide lifesaving medical instructions to the caller while the ambulance is dispatched.”


Tags Israel Israel Police Magen David Adom innovation emergency
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by