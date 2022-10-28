The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli company wins ‘Cyber product of the year’

Israeli company Cyber 2.0 developed a unique technology that prevents the spread of cyber attacks within and outside organizational networks.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 28, 2022 05:14
Projection of cyber code on hooded man is pictured in this illustration picture (photo credit: REUTERS)
Projection of cyber code on hooded man is pictured in this illustration picture
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Israeli cybersecurity company ‘Cyber 2.0’ claimed The Cyber Defense Product of the Year prize at the 2022 National Cyber Awards in London, England.

Multiple awards are given out at the ceremony, such as The Cyber Business of the Year, The Cyber Charity of the Year and The Cyber University of the Year, among other awards. 

This year’s Defense Product winner, Cyber 2.0 was founded in Rishon Lezion in 2015. The company has developed a unique technology that prevents the spread of cyber attacks within and outside organizational networks. Based on the mathematical chaos theory, the technology is protected by 9 patents.  

Real-world application

The company recently finished adapting its solution to the world of control and industry, thus providing a complete solution to both the world of computers (IT) and the world of industry (OT). Cyber 2.0 has also embedded its technology in water corporations, defense organizations and energy facilities in Israel and around the world.

A WORKER at Ashdod port coordinates a crane to hang a giant Israeli national flag. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)A WORKER at Ashdod port coordinates a crane to hang a giant Israeli national flag. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

“The company's vision is to provide a comprehensive solution to the cyber problems that exist in different networks using one system.”

Sneer Rosenfeld, CEO of Cyber 2.0

For example, Cyber 2.0 reached an agreement with the Port of Ashdod to adopt Cyber 2.0’s technology into its port activities in May.

“The company's vision is to provide a comprehensive solution to the cyber problems that exist in different networks using one system,” Sneer Rosenfeld, CEO of Cyber 2.0, said. “Our technology has the potential to be applied in the fields of vehicle protection, cloud protection and chaos-based encryption.”



