The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Archeology Premium Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Elon Musk says he will serve as Twitter CEO

Many speculated that the eccentric billionaire would serve as the CEO himself after taking the company private and dismissing Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal.

By BEN ZION GAD
Published: NOVEMBER 1, 2022 02:26
WHICH ELON MUSK was behind the seemingly out-of-the-blue decision to buy Twitter? (photo credit: JOE SKIPPER/REUTERS)
WHICH ELON MUSK was behind the seemingly out-of-the-blue decision to buy Twitter?
(photo credit: JOE SKIPPER/REUTERS)

Billionaire and newest owner of social media platform Twitter Elon Musk announced that he himself would serve as the new CEO of Twitter on Monday. 

Many speculated that the eccentric billionaire – who has said he is buying the company to create a haven for free speech amid increasing censorship and content moderation on social media sites such as Twitter – would serve as the CEO himself after taking the company private and dismissing Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and other top company officials last week.

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” Musk said in the message to advertisers on Monday.

"The bird is freed," he tweeted after he completed his $44 billion acquisition on Thursday, referencing Twitter's bird logo.

Elon Musk Twitter account is seen through Twitter logo in this illustration taken, April 25, 2022. (credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS ILLUSTRATION) Elon Musk Twitter account is seen through Twitter logo in this illustration taken, April 25, 2022. (credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS ILLUSTRATION)

Musk’s “digital town square”

After a legal battle in which Musk tried to back out of the acquisition – which was agreed to in April and saw Musk attempt to renege after claiming Twitter misrepresented the number of bot accounts on their platform – Musk came into Twitter HQ on Wednesday as the self-appointed “Chief Twit” of the company.

Musk has immediately followed through on his promise of reversing bans on popular Twitter accounts – most famously former President Donald Trump’s – since he took over the platform. 

Musk has also taken the opportunity to post jokes on Twitter for his 112.6 million followers – including taking aim at the New York Times.

Musk has, however, vowed to implement some form of content moderation. “Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints, he said in a Friday tweet. General Motors Inc said that same Friday that they would pause advertising on Twitter as Musk takes the reigns. 



Tags twitter social media Elon Musk
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by