Elon Musk says he will serve as Twitter CEO

Billionaire and newest owner of social media platform Twitter Elon Musk announced that he himself would serve as the new CEO of Twitter on Monday.

Many speculated that the eccentric billionaire – who has said he is buying the company to create a haven for free speech amid increasing censorship and content moderation on social media sites such as Twitter – would serve as the CEO himself after taking the company private and dismissing Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and other top company officials last week.

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” Musk said in the message to advertisers on Monday.

"The bird is freed," he tweeted after he completed his $44 billion acquisition on Thursday, referencing Twitter's bird logo.

Elon Musk Twitter account is seen through Twitter logo in this illustration taken, April 25, 2022. (credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS ILLUSTRATION)

Musk’s “digital town square”

Comedy is now legal on Twitter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

After a legal battle in which Musk tried to back out of the acquisition – which was agreed to in April and saw Musk attempt to renege after claiming Twitter misrepresented the number of bot accounts on their platform – Musk came into Twitter HQ on Wednesday as the self-appointed “Chief Twit” of the company.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Musk has immediately followed through on his promise of reversing bans on popular Twitter accounts – most famously former President Donald Trump’s – since he took over the platform.

Musk has also taken the opportunity to post jokes on Twitter for his 112.6 million followers – including taking aim at the New York Times.

This is fake – I did *not* tweet out a link to The New York Times! pic.twitter.com/d6V6m5ATW2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

Musk has, however, vowed to implement some form of content moderation. “Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints, he said in a Friday tweet. General Motors Inc said that same Friday that they would pause advertising on Twitter as Musk takes the reigns.