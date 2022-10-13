Kanye West is not retracting any of the antisemitic comments that he made, saying on Wednesday that he's happy that he crossed that line in an interview with Page Six magazine.

“Hey, if you call somebody out for bad business, that means you’re being antisemitic. So, I feel happy to have crossed the line of that idea so we can speak openly about things like getting canceled by a bank.”

The bank West was referring to was JP Morgan Chase, who severed ties with him since his social media rants, according to the report.

West, commonly also referred to as "Ye," gave the interview as he was leaving a screening of Candace Owens's new documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, according to the report. Owens had come to West's defense a few days earlier regarding his controversial statements, saying that they were not antisemitic.

"If you are an honest person, you did not think this tweet was antisemitic," she said on her Daily Wire-produced political talk show, Candace.

Conservative talk show host Candace Owens speaks during at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, US February 25, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/OCTAVIO JONES)

Before the screening

Shortly before the screening of Owens's documentary on Wednesday, the conservative political commentator tweeted the same day that JP Morgan Chase gave West until next month to find a new bank to hold his company Yeezy.

Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank. I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank. pic.twitter.com/FUskokb6fP — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 12, 2022

“I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank,” Owens tweeted. "We have reached extremely frightening times in this country. What has landed us into these times is an ongoing discussion which I would like to open up."

Gadi Zaig contributed to this report.