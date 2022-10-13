The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Kanye West says he's happy he 'crossed that line' regarding his antisemitic tweets

West gave the interview as he was leaving a screening of Candace Owens's new documentary.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 13, 2022 15:50
Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. July 19, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo)
Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. July 19, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo)

Kanye West is not retracting any of the antisemitic comments that he made, saying on Wednesday that he's happy that he crossed that line in an interview with Page Six magazine.

“Hey, if you call somebody out for bad business, that means you’re being antisemitic. So, I feel happy to have crossed the line of that idea so we can speak openly about things like getting canceled by a bank.”

The bank West was referring to was JP Morgan Chase, who severed ties with him since his social media rants, according to the report.

West, commonly also referred to as "Ye," gave the interview as he was leaving a screening of Candace Owens's new documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, according to the report. Owens had come to West's defense a few days earlier regarding his controversial statements, saying that they were not antisemitic.

"If you are an honest person, you did not think this tweet was antisemitic," she said on her Daily Wire-produced political talk show, Candace.

Conservative talk show host Candace Owens speaks during at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, US February 25, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/OCTAVIO JONES) Conservative talk show host Candace Owens speaks during at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, US February 25, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/OCTAVIO JONES)

Before the screening

Shortly before the screening of Owens's documentary on Wednesday, the conservative political commentator tweeted the same day that JP Morgan Chase gave West until next month to find a new bank to hold his company Yeezy.

“I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank,” Owens tweeted. "We have reached extremely frightening times in this country. What has landed us into these times is an ongoing discussion which I would like to open up."

Gadi Zaig contributed to this report.



