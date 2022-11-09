Six startups selected for joint Israeli-US acceleration programs

This week saw the launch of RISE with US, a program that equips start-up companies for successful global market penetration. The program, a collaboration between Assuta's innovation arm and the Philadelphia-based University City Science Center, received applications from 101 health-tech companies.

"The program is part of our broad activity in which we promote Assuta's collaborations with industry and academia partners for developing medical technologies and thus improving the care we provide to our patients," said Dr. Michal Guindy, Assuta's head of ventures and innovation and head of RISE.

The six selected companies

Of the 101 applicant companies, the following six were selected to participate:

AccuLine is a company developing an accurate, fast and easy-to-use exam for early detection of coronary artery disease. The exam, dubbed "CORA," evaluates the patient's risk of having significant coronary artery disease through advanced analysis and detection of two newly discovered bio-markers in the heart's electrical activity. CORA’s early detection aims to assist in the prevention of sudden cardiac deaths, while lowering costs of related cardiovascular diseases.

Software developer Datability is developing a search engine for clinicians which allows advanced data accessibility that treats the entirety of a patient's data (including images, records and laboratory results) as a search query. It allows for a dramatic reduction in the time required for diagnosis and the number of tests the patient is required to perform.

IdentifAi offers the first non-invasive fetal DNA test. The technology enables full genetic sequencing of a fetus via a simple blood test taken from the pregnant woman, which can accurately detect fetal genetic disorders at the early stages of pregnancy. IdentifAi's solution mitigates the risk of amniocentesis and placental cysts presented by other solutions, and has been validated in dozens of cases where it demonstrated high clinical accuracy for a vast range of mutations.

Senseera has developed a liquid biopsy test for the monitoring and diagnosis of a large variety of diseases with a single blood test. When a cell in the human body dies, its DNA and proteins spill into the bloodstream. Senseera's test extracts information from these substances in the blood in order to detect the development of disease at a very early stage.

Epilog develops artificial intelligence-based tools to help people make medical decisions. At the beginning of next year, Epilog is expected to begin a clinical trial in the United States, as well as hold an initial pilot in collaboration with an international health insurance company, in which thousands of users, who are the target audience for the company's products, will participate.

Wotch has developed the world’s first autonomous primary care assistant platform for doctors and their patients. The company's interface receives doctor's instructions and performs medical actions under medical supervision, similar to a human-certified physician's assistant. Wotch is scheduled to carry out a pilot with Maccabi Health Services in the first quarter of 2023.