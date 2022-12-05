The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

AVATAR Consortium holds test to improve autonomous vehicle decision-making

The group of Israeli companies and researchers from Israeli institutions is developing a framework for advanced technologies that can't be sourced from other countries.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 5, 2022 04:45
The autonomous driving systems installed on a test vehicle that drove in various scenarios in real-time on a physical test surface at the Shlomo Group Arena in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: OMRI REFTOV)
The autonomous driving systems installed on a test vehicle that drove in various scenarios in real-time on a physical test surface at the Shlomo Group Arena in Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: OMRI REFTOV)

The AVATAR Consortium (Autonomous Vehicle Advanced Technologies for Situational Awareness) conducted a demonstration of its concept to improve decision-making during driving in autonomous vehicles, the group announced on Sunday.

The consortium is developing a framework for advanced generic technologies that can't be sourced from other countries due to commercial conditions.

Funded by the Transportation Ministry and the Israel Innovation Authority, the consortium is made up of seven leading Israeli tech companies and academic institutions, including defense manufacturer Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, LiDAR manufacturer Opsys, AI and computer vision company ThirdEye Systems, VayaVision, which develops environmental sensing solutions for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver support systems, Cognata, which makes large-scale vehicle simulations, and defense company Elbit Systems.

Participating academic institutions

Researchers from the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, Tel Aviv University, Bar-Ilan University, Ben Gurion University, the Weizmann Institute, Haifa University and Ariel University are also members of the consortium.

In a demonstration, sensors and computer systems developed by companies in the consortium were installed on a test vehicle. Following the demonstration, the test vehicle will be sent to the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Innovation Lab in Tel Aviv. There, researchers will test the technologies used in the prototype.

Sensory systems (cameras, thermal camera, LiDAR) that were installed on an experimental vehicle of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Innovation Lab in Israel. (credit: OMRI REFTOV)Sensory systems (cameras, thermal camera, LiDAR) that were installed on an experimental vehicle of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Innovation Lab in Israel. (credit: OMRI REFTOV)

“After three years of activity, the AVATAR Consortium demonstrated a variety of autonomous vehicle decision-making technologies.”

Daniella Gera Margaliot, Deputy Managing Director, Smart Mobility Initiative

“After three years of activity, the AVATAR Consortium demonstrated a variety of autonomous vehicle decision-making technologies,” said Daniella Gera Margaliot, Deputy Managing Director at the Smart Mobility Initiative. “The particularly successful collaboration between seven companies and seven leading research establishments in Israel is another layer in the Ministry of Transportation’s practice of promoting advanced technological solutions with a view to improving the safety of road users and streamlining traffic.”

“The Israel Innovation Authority is deeply committed to empowering and integrating key players in academia and the industry in the ecosystem that deals with sensors, connection and visualization of data in autonomous vehicles, enabling them to maximize their technological and economic value,” said Aviv Zeevi, Vice President of the Technological Infrastructure Division at the Israel Innovation Authority. “This is exactly the purpose of this consortium, and we await the groundbreaking industry-related news that we are confident we will hear from them.” 



Tags technology israel tech israeli innovation cars automobile israel innovation authority autonomous vehicles
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by