‘A holistic solution to the cybersecurity problem’

Cybersecurity company Orchestra Group, founded four and a half years ago, has made a global name for itself thanks to its unique security concept, which provides a solution to a variety of security problems and weaknesses for organizations on a single AI-based platform.

Orchestra was founded by Omri Lavie and Isaac Zack, together with Jacob Ukelson, the company’s CTO. Orchestra is active worldwide and employs dozens of employees in Israel, the US, Singapore and Ukraine. “We saw that there are many siloed solutions to problems in the world of cybersecurity,” says Ukelson, “and we understood that in order to provide good protection to an organization, there needs to be an all-encompassing vision, not just a specific solution for one security problem or another.”

Ukelson explains that while other leading cyber companies provide various protection solutions, Orchestra’s model combines multiple technologies under one comprehensive platform, which is embedded in the organization or business to provide cyber protection unique to the organization.

JACOB UKELSON, Orchestra Group CTO (Credit: Elyashar Hatzalam)

“Attackers are constantly looking for new methods to strike organizations,” explains Ukelson. “Accordingly, companies that come up with different solutions are frequently emerging to protect specific weak points that the attackers used, which is difficult to manage from a broad perspective. This is precisely what an organization needs – a broad and comprehensive view – because when you employ limited solutions, the combination becomes difficult to manage.

The Orchestra platform advantage? Its ability to change and adapt to a constantly innovating market

“After Omri and Yitzhak contacted me, we decided to examine the problem on a technical level,” adds Ukelson. “We wanted to check with the organizations themselves to understand their ideal defensive solution. We traveled the world and visited quite a few large companies, studied them, and came to the conclusion that the best solution to the problem is proper management of the systems, a platform that meets the overall needs of the organization and a platform that will provide multiple solutions for multiple attacks.”

An increase in attacks

The cyber market has been growing at an unprecedented rate in recent years. That is because most businesses and companies have moved to the digital world, which increases the motivation of hackers and attackers around the world. “It is true that there are more security solutions today, but there are many more successful attacks,” says Ukelson. “If an organization spends more money on security solutions and yet there still is an increase in attacks, then it seems that hackers have the upper hand and something fundamental is broken.

“The problem is in managing the problem – not the attempt to solve the specific security issue but to understand exactly where the organization stands and its next steps. A holistic and complete solution to the cybersecurity problem is needed.” He explains that organizations and companies that require cybersecurity usually purchase narrow solutions from different companies and find it difficult to integrate them into a security system.

Orchestra’s model combines multiple technologies under one comprehensive platform

“In cybersecurity, you have to look at the picture from the attacker’s perspective,” says Ukelson. “Attackers look at an organization as a series of connected graphs, meaning they see weaknesses they can exploit to get into the organization and start moving forward. They are limited only by their abilities. On the other hand, the defenders look at it as a list of problems to be addressed. They can identify a specific problem and solve it, but they do not look at the broader integrated picture like the attacker does.

“The solution is a combination of several factors. One is to understand the attackers’ perspective, and the second is to understand the organizational structure of an organization that needs protection – the tools and connections it has, what weaknesses the attacker can exploit and how it will want to move toward its goal.”

Ukelson points out that Orchestra’s solution provides a unique solution for organizations tailored to their specific needs. This is due to their comprehensive platform, which not only connects to the organization’s assets but also knows how to model the organizational cyber environment in a virtual world. Using artificial intelligence, it runs possible attacks by hackers on this model, thereby exposing the weaknesses.

“Unlike other AI companies that use machine learning, for us AI is based on reasoning,” he explains. “We let AI behave like an attacker, performing the actions in the virtual copy (digital cyber twin) we created for the company’s cyber structure. It begins to attack the organization, with the aim of discovering the weaknesses and understanding how the attacker can advance toward its target. In a short time, the system can show that organization the most probable paths of attackers, tell them the possible options of the attackers and notify them.”

What’s needed to lower risk level

Ukelson explains that the advantage of Orchestra’s platform is its ability to change and adapt to a market that is constantly innovating. Orchestra contains many tools, such as controls to create 360-degree security for all types of devices, whether mobile or freestanding, on-site or in the field. “We provide dynamic protection in an era where organizations must be able to change constantly because attackers know how to change tactics and modes of action. These days it is difficult to prevent every attack, but it is possible to minimize its damage, making it difficult for the attackers to advance.

“Any organization with a digital footprint needs cyber protection,” he concludes. “Once a business goes digital, if it doesn’t have defenses it will be attacked, regardless of its size. Hackers make a handsome profit from cyberattacks, and there are quite a few criminal organizations involved. They attack everyone they can, and we must be prepared to respond.”

This article was written in cooperation with Orchestra Group.

Translated by Alan Rosenbaum.