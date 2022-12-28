Uber shares top trends among users in Israel in 2022

United States-based ridesharing service Uber on Tuesday released its data highlights for the year 2022, which include the top trends among Israeli users.

Furthermore, Uber announced that cash payments will now be an option for rides booked in Israel, following popular demand by users.

The company noted that it is focusing on expansion efforts in Tel Aviv, Gush Dan, Ben Gurion Airport and Jerusalem.

The data from the past year showed that riders from 99 countries in 6 continents booked an Uber ride in Israel, with an average user rating of 4.91 out of 5 stars.

Moreover, the longest trip, a 320 km journey from Jerusalem to Eilat, lasted four hours and 35 minutes. The user rated the ride five stars.

An unauthorised device displays a version of the Uber logo on a vehicle in Manhattan, New York City, New York, US, November 17, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)

Runner-ups included a trip from Ben Gurion Airport to Ramot in the Golan Heights (186 km) and a trip from Tel Aviv to Ein Bokek (177 km).

Additionally, the top rider in Israel completed 952 rides this year, and another rider traveled 10,866 km.

Tipping trends

The highlights also showed that Israeli riders tipped their driver on one in four rides, with the average tip totaling 15.1%. The highest tip was a 420 shekel tip for a ride from Ben Gurion Airport to Jerusalem, which was more than 100% of the fare. Meanwhile, the highest percentage tip was a 100 shekel tip for a 33 shekel ride to Acre lasting eight minutes.

The data showed that the most prolific tippers were from Uruguay, with an average tip of 36% of the fare, followed by riders from Egypt, who tipped an average of 24% of the fare, riders from Ecuador, who tipped an average of 17.7% of the fare, and riders from Norway, who tipped an average of 17.6% of the fare.