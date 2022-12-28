The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Uber shares top trends among users in Israel in 2022

The data from the past year showed that riders from 99 countries in 6 continents booked an Uber ride in Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 28, 2022 03:31
Logo of Uber is seen on a smartphone screen as a picture of stock exchange graph is displayed on a computer screen in this illustration picture, May 7, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL/ILLUSTRATION)
Logo of Uber is seen on a smartphone screen as a picture of stock exchange graph is displayed on a computer screen in this illustration picture, May 7, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL/ILLUSTRATION)

United States-based ridesharing service Uber on Tuesday released its data highlights for the year 2022, which include the top trends among Israeli users.

Furthermore, Uber announced that cash payments will now be an option for rides booked in Israel, following popular demand by users.

The company noted that it is focusing on expansion efforts in Tel Aviv, Gush Dan, Ben Gurion Airport and Jerusalem.

The data from the past year showed that riders from 99 countries in 6 continents booked an Uber ride in Israel, with an average user rating of 4.91 out of 5 stars.

Moreover, the longest trip, a 320 km journey from Jerusalem to Eilat, lasted four hours and 35 minutes. The user rated the ride five stars.

An unauthorised device displays a version of the Uber logo on a vehicle in Manhattan, New York City, New York, US, November 17, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY) An unauthorised device displays a version of the Uber logo on a vehicle in Manhattan, New York City, New York, US, November 17, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)

Runner-ups included a trip from Ben Gurion Airport to Ramot in the Golan Heights (186 km) and a trip from Tel Aviv to Ein Bokek (177 km).

Additionally, the top rider in Israel completed 952 rides this year, and another rider traveled 10,866 km.

Tipping trends

The highlights also showed that Israeli riders tipped their driver on one in four rides, with the average tip totaling 15.1%. The highest tip was a 420 shekel tip for a ride from Ben Gurion Airport to Jerusalem, which was more than 100% of the fare. Meanwhile, the highest percentage tip was a 100 shekel tip for a 33 shekel ride to Acre lasting eight minutes.

The data showed that the most prolific tippers were from Uruguay, with an average tip of 36% of the fare, followed  by riders from Egypt, who tipped an average of 24% of the fare, riders from Ecuador, who tipped an average of 17.7% of the fare, and riders from Norway, who tipped an average of 17.6% of the fare.



Tags uber taxi service in Israel Israelis ride sharing trend data
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by