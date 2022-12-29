Israel's Matrix moves to O-Tech complex in Kfar Saba

Matrix, Israel’s largest technology company, is set to move into a brand new 18-story, 30,000-square-meter tower in the prestigious O-Tech hi-tech complex in Kfar Saba.

The scope of the 10-year lease agreement is approximately NIS 200 million.

The move to O-Tech will allow Matrix to bring employees to a single complex and unite the company’s divisions under one roof.

O-Tech complex (credit: Courtesy)

An NIS 1 billion project

Matrix CEO Moti Gutman said, “As a company that leads the technological market in Israel, Matrix is happy to renew itself in technological workplaces and to improve the working environment for employees.”

O-Tech is an office complex for hi-tech, bio-tech and international companies covering an area of approximately 100,000 sq.m. plus parking areas.

The value of the project is about NIS 1 billion.