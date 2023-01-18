This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. JPOST may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Please note that we only recommend products that we believe are of high quality and that we think would be of value to our readers. We are not responsible for any errors or omissions in the content of this article, or for any loss or damage that may arise from the use of these products."

I recently had the chance to get my hands on the 2022 Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model and I was really excited to see what it had to offer. As soon as I opened the box, I was immediately impressed with its sleek black matte anodized aluminum chassis and glowing green logo. I could tell right away that Razer had put in a lot of effort with the design.

The 15.6-inch 4K IPS-grade panel is absolutely gorgeous and is great for viewing high-resolution assets, as it covers 100% sRGB, 88% Adobe RGB, and 99% DCIP3. I appreciate the fact that Razer also offers both QHD and FHD displays with different refresh rates, such as 240Hz and 360Hz, depending on the model.

One of my favorite features of this laptop is the powerful CPU and GPU combo. It comes with Intel's latest 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs and NVIDIA's newest RTX 30 Ti series graphics cards. My model was powered by the 9th Gen Core i9 processor and RTX 3080 Ti, which resulted in some impressive performance. And even when under heavy loads, I was surprised by how cool and quiet the laptop remained.

The keyboard layout is also great and the larger keycaps help with the typing experience. The speakers are now laser-cut within the chassis and sound great, although the trebles do tend to be a bit too harsh. The trackpad is still one of the best around and the Chroma lighting gives the laptop a nice touch.

In terms of battery life, I was a bit disappointed with the results as the laptop barely hit 7.5 hours on a single charge. I think this has something to do with the 4K 144Hz display, but it's still significantly lower than the 2021 model.

All in all, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model is a great laptop for those in need of serious power and performance. It manages to pack a lot of features into a slim design and offers a great balance of portability and power.

Spot the Difference

The new Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model 2022 features an anodized aluminum chassis with a green Razer logo, increasing the size of the keycaps for a better typing experience, laser-cut speaker grills, 4K IPS-grade panel, and upgradability to a 1 terabyte gen 4 NVMe SSD and 64 GB DDR5 RAM. Compared to the 2021 model, the Blade 15 of 2022 now comes with Intel's latest 12th gen Alder Lake CPUs and NVIDIA's new RTX 30 Ti series graphics cards. A full HD 360 Hz display or Quad HD 240 Hz display is now available, as well as an optional RTX 3080 Ti. Battery life for the 2022 model, however, is significantly lower than the 2021 model, likely due to Intel's Alder Lake architecture.

Cost and Configuration of the Base Razer Blade 15

The basic model of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model 2022 comes with a powerful Intel Core i7 12800H processor, 16GB dual channel DDR5 memory, 1TB Gen 4 NVME SSD, and NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPU. All of this power costs $500 USD. Those looking for more power can upgrade to an RTX 3070 Ti for an extra $500 USD or an RTX 3080 Ti for an extra $700 USD. Both of these upgrades come with double the memory, making them great for gaming or creative work.

Key Design Features of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model 2022

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model 2022 presents a familiar yet unique design with subtle tweaks from its predecessor. A matte black anodized aluminium exterior houses a signature Razer green logo that is LED backlit at the front. The laptop's hinge is strong and can open and close with one hand, and the laptop's dimensions and weight remain the same. A braided cable and an unconventional power connector make up the power adapter.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model 2022 Display Review

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model 2022 is equipped with a fantastic 4K IPS grade panel, offering excellent color reproduction and a peak brightness level of 476 nits. The 15.6 inch display also has a refresh rate of 144 Hz to deliver a smooth, seamless gaming experience. Additionally, it is capable of covering 100% of the sRGB, 88% of the Adobe RGB, and 99% of the DCIP3 color spaces. This makes the display perfect for working with high resolution assets. All in all, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model 2022 is a great laptop with an impressive display.

Analyzing the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model 2022

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model 2022 offers excellent upgradability options with quick access to two RAM modules. Storage can be expanded by adding a single-sided M.2 drive. The battery life on this model is below average at approximately 7.5 hours with a 4K 144Hz display. On the performance side, the laptop offers a Core i9 12900H processor and an RTX 3080Ti GPU. The processor is capped at 60W and the graphics card runs at 80W, both of which are balanced with noise in the four different performance modes. In terms of benchmark results, the Blade 15 Advanced Model 2022 outmatches the 2021 model while consuming 50% less power.

How Does the Razer Blade 15 Improved Speakers and Webcam Compare?

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model 2022 boasts improved speakers and webcam compared to its predecessor. The speaker grills are now laser cut within the chassis, making them look much cleaner, and the new webcam quality is a slight improvement from past generations. The microphone also sounds quite good, clear enough for most meetings. The two front-facing speakers offer similar sound quality to last year's model, but the trebles sometimes sound overly harsh. The THX app can help tweak the sound to be more pleasant, although that feature is still broken on some units. All in all, the speakers and webcam make the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model 2022 an attractive option for those looking for a powerful laptop.

Pros

High quality 4K IPS Grade display with accurate colors and peak brightness of 476 nits.

Strong hinge, allowing the laptop to be opened with one hand.

Excellent chroma lighting, and plenty of personalization options available.

Cons

Unconventional power connector and difficult to manage braided cable.

Abysmal battery life compared to last year’s model.

Lack of a fingerprint sensor on the laptop despite its expensive price.

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model for 2022 brings some noticeable changes in terms of design and technology, but the biggest standout is its latest Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs and Nvidia's RTX 30 Ti series graphics cards. It offers an incredible 4K IPS-grade display with excellent color reproduction, great performance, and plenty of ports, but it comes with a hefty price tag of around $4000. However, its battery life is a big letdown and it clearly needs some optimization in terms of idle/low power states. In spite of some downsides, the Blade 15 Advanced Model offers outstanding performance in gaming and creative tasks, making it a worthy choice for those who are willing to pay the premium.

