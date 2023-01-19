This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. JPOST may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Please note that we only recommend products that we believe are of high quality and that we think would be of value to our readers. We are not responsible for any errors or omissions in the content of this article, or for any loss or damage that may arise from the use of these products."

Ring Video Doorbell 4

Do you want to stay up to date with the latest and greatest in home security? Then you need to check out the Ring Video Doorbell 4! This device is easy to install and provides an extra layer of protection around your home. With an impressive field of view and two-way audio, you'll feel like you have your very own security team keeping an eye on things. Plus, the Ring Always Home mobile application makes it easy to customize how the Doorbell works. Read on to find out why the Ring Video Doorbell 4 is one of the most popular doorbells on the market today.

I recently had the opportunity to use the Ring Video Doorbell 4 and I wanted to share my experience with it. I had heard good things about the Ring Video Doorbell 4, so I was excited to give it a try.

The first thing I noticed when I opened the box was how many pieces came with it. I was a little intimidated by the installation process, but I was pleasantly surprised that it was actually pretty straightforward. I especially liked that I was able to use either the battery or hardwire it into my existing doorbell setup.

The 1080p HDR camera with a 150-degree field of view was great quality. Even on a gloomy day, I could get a clear perspective of my face. The two-way audio feature was also very impressive, because I could still hear myself clearly even with the rain.

The night vision delivered great results too. I was able to see myself clearly in the dark, which was great for Halloween. I was especially impressed by the color pre-roll feature, which allowed me to see what happened in the moments before an event occurred.

The quick replies feature was a nice extra too, because it gave me the chance to respond to a visitor without actually being at home. I could have six automated responses ready for any time I was too busy to answer the door.

I also really enjoyed using the Ring Always Home app. It was super easy to set up, and I could customize my experience however I wanted. I was able to control my motion detection settings and choose when notifications were sent to my phone. I could also set up privacy zones to make sure I wasn't invasively spying on my neighbors.

Overall, I was very happy with my experience with the Ring Video Doorbell 4. It was a great product and I would definitely recommend it.

What Comes in the Box with Ring Video Doorbell 4?

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 comes with everything you need to get it up and running in your home. In the box, you will find the doorbell itself, a quick release battery, a wedge to install the doorbell at the right angle, mounting hardware and tools, and instructions. The Ring mobile application is required for initial setup and will walk you through the entire process. The Ring Video Doorbell 4 also includes color pre-roll, which allows for additional footage of the moments preceding an action. You will also get a six automated response feature for when you are busy called Quick Replies. With the Ring Video Doorbell 4, you will have peace of mind knowing that you are able to monitor the activity outside your home.

Ring Video Doorbell 4

Credit: Amazon

What is the Setup Process for the Ring Video Doorbell 4 Like?

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 comes with everything necessary to get it up and running, including hardware and installation tools. The setup process consists of two parts

Ring Video Doorbell 4

Quality of the Ring Video Doorbell 4

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 boasts impressive video and audio capabilities. Its 1080p HDR camera provides a vast 106 degrees field of view, with noise cancellation for excellent two-way audio. Despite a gloomy and rainy day, the camera can capture clear images of individuals from a distance. Additionally, the device's night vision allows for individuals to be seen even in the dark. This makes the Ring Video Doorbell 4 an ideal option for video and audio surveillance of one's property.

What Happens When the Ring Video Doorbell 4 is Used?

Credit: Amazon

When someone presses the button on a Ring Video Doorbell 4, they will be met with sound and lights. The sound will be audible inside the house, no matter what, as the doorbell will be connected to a Ring Chime, a traditional doorbell, or an Echo device. Not only that, but a notification will appear on the user's phone.

What to Expect From the Ring Always Home App

Homeowners looking for a convenient way to monitor their property can rest easy after installing the Ring Video Doorbell 4. Along with the device comes the Ring Always Home mobile application, which makes it easier than ever to see and respond to visitors at the door no matter where you are.

What Customization Options Does the Ring Video Doorbell 4 Include?

Ring Video Doorbell 4

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 offers an array of customization options to make life with the device easier. For example, users can set up motion detection zones, motion schedules, and motion frequency to adjust the sensitivity of the device. Additionally, the app includes settings to turn on HDR, access live view, and choose recording length. Finally, the app allows users to customize notifications and privacy zones to ensure that the user is only alerted to what is necessary. With these customization options, the Ring Video Doorbell 4 ensures that it is tailored to the user's home security needs.

Pros

Quick release battery allows flexible installation options.

1080p HDR camera with 156° field of view provides clear visuals and wide coverage.

Quick Replies feature allows automated responses with pre-scheduled messages.

Cons

Only two minute recording clips can be accessed without a Ring Protect or Ring Protect Plus subscription.

Some advanced motion detection features require a Ring Protect subscription.

Some privacy zones may need to be adjusted to meet certain legal regulations.

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 provides a smart, cost-effective solution to doorbell security. It offers clear 1080p HDR video and two-way audio with noise cancellation, as well as features such as Color Pre-Roll and Quick Replies. The Ring app also provides a wealth of customisation options, making it easy to stay up to date with the activity around your home. All in all, the Ring Video Doorbell 4 is a great choice for keeping your home secure.

Ring Video Doorbell 4

For more information: SmartWebReviews

This article was written in cooperation with SmartWebReviews