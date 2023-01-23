This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. JPOST may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Please note that we only recommend products that we believe are of high quality and that we think would be of value to our readers. We are not responsible for any errors or omissions in the content of this article, or for any loss or damage that may arise from the use of these products."

The Sony PlayStation 5 has arrived and it is bringing with it some major potential. From its amazing SSD to its unique DualSense controller, Sony is once again attempting to tower above its peers. With a variety of features and a radical new design, the PlayStation 5 is looking to be a next-gen powerhouse. In this review, we will take a closer look at what makes the PlayStation 5 so exciting and why it is worth considering for your next console purchase.

I recently had the pleasure of taking a closer look at Sony's newest offering, the PlayStation 5. As a long-time PlayStation enthusiast, I was excited to see what this next generation of gaming could bring. Right away, I was taken aback by the sheer size of the console. It's much larger than previous consoles, and its shiny black case sandwiched between two warped matte white plastic plates with a detachable stand gave the console an even more ostentatious look.

Aside from its size, I was also impressed by the PS5's new controller, the DualSense. It was incredibly responsive and the haptic feedback was really incredible. Along with the improved trigger and bumpers, the controller was a game-changer. The pre-installed platformer Astro's Playroom was a great demo to get accustomed to the new features of the DualSense. It was also great to be able to browse my entire digital library and sort between PS5 and PS4 games.

In terms of performance, the PS5's SSD was incredibly fast, with the ability to read 5.5 gigabytes in just one second. This was evident when I was playing Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Load times were incredibly fast and the resolution and lighting effects of the game were simply stunning.

Overall, I am very impressed with the PlayStation 5. I think that it's a great new console with a lot of potential. The SSD, controller feedback, and library system are all revolutionary and make the PS5 a real contender in the next generation of gaming.

Comparing the Playstation 5 to Past Playstation Models

Sony's latest Playstation 5 is an impressive piece of console gaming hardware. Compared to its predecessors, it stands out in terms of size and style. Its glossy black case is sandwiched between two warped matte white plastic plates, making for a design that is both ostentatious and eye-catching. The console measures 40 cm in height with the stand, or 16 inches, and is 11 cm high, or 4.5 inches. The dual sense controller is slightly larger than the dualshock 4 and boasts a translucent, glass-like look with raised buttons for easier operation. The buttons are also backlit for a truly impressive aesthetic. The dual sense controller also has a built-in microphone and USB-C charging port. With its impressive design, updated controller and SSD, the Playstation 5 is sure to leave its mark in the gaming world.

A Look at the Ports Available on the PlayStation 5

On the front of the PlayStation 5, you'll find access to the Ultra HD Blu-Ray optical drive, a high-speed USB Type-A port, and a SuperSpeed USB Type-C port. There are also a power button and eject button, which are adjacent to one another and easily distinguished by their different sizes. The back of the console features a figure 8 power connection, an HDMI out port, two SuperSpeed USB Type-A ports and an ethernet port. Notably, the PS5 does not include an optical audio out port; however, it does come with a 3.5mm headphone jack allowing users to plug in their own headset. By connecting the console to the same network as their PS4, users can easily transfer their save data, downloads, and user information to the PS5. All that needs to be done is plugging in the USB hard drive that has been used as extended storage on the PS4. The control center, accessible with a single press of the PlayStation button, is a great tool for quickly checking on current downloads, what friends are online, and more. Activity cards also provide helpful information, taking players straight to hints or even videos about how to complete a level or task. Finally, the PS5's solid-state storage drive significantly reduces load times, with games taking a blink to load from a selection screen.

Transferring Data from PS4 to PS5 - How Easy is It?

For long time PlayStation users, it is easy to transfer user data and downloaded content from the PS4 to the PS5. After powering up from a complete shutdown, it takes only 45 seconds for the PS5 to recognize your existing digital PS4 games from an external USB hard drive. All you have to do is plug in your USB hard drive and the PS5 can access your PS4 games instantly.

Exploring the Playstation 5 User Interface

Sony has designed the Playstation 5 to be as user-friendly and efficient as possible. The console has a sleek and simple control center, dubbed "cards," which deliver helpful hints and game tips to users. Furthermore, the PS5 has been equipped with a USB Hard Drive to easily transfer saved data, downloads, and user information. It also has a range of ports on the front, along with a figure 8 power connection and HDMI out on the back.

How does the PlayStation 5's SSD stack up?

Sony's PlayStation 5 is equipped with an ultra-fast SSD that can read up to 5.5 gigabytes in one second, making it twice as fast as the Xbox Series X's SSD according to Sony. This blazing fast speed not only means faster loading times and improved performance, but it also drastically reduces the wait time between powering on and playing. What's more, the PS5's 667 gigabyte usable space of internal storage is significantly less than the 802 gigabytes of usable space offered by the Xbox Series X, so gamers may need to install additional storage to maximize their gaming experience. Despite its smaller storage capacity, the PS5's impressive speed makes it a powerful contender for the next-gen of gaming.

Incredible Immersion and Haptic Feedback with the DualSense Controller

The DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5 offers new levels of immersion and haptic feedback for gamers. It is slightly larger than the DualShock 4 and has a more premium look, with a translucent finish on the buttons that give the impression of glass. The triggers not only rumble with force feedback like the Xbox One controller, they also fight back, with a range of effects from imperceptible pulsations to intense vibrations. The Astro's Playroom demo is an excellent showcase of the potential of the controller, featuring a wealth of haptic feedback and effects that really need to be experienced to be believed. With the DualSense controller, Sony has raised the bar for console controllers, giving gamers truly remarkable levels of immersion.

Pros

Unbelievably fast SSD loading times.

The DualSense controller provides a unique and immersive experience with its amazing haptic feedback.

Easy setup for those familiar with the PS4, with the ability to transfer saved data and user information.

Cons

Oversized dimensions make it difficult to fit into some setups.

Lack of an optical audio out port.

Small usable storage space, even with an external hard drive, which may make it difficult to store a large number of games.

The Playstation 5 is an impressive gaming console, providing a remarkable new level of haptic feedback with its DualSense controller and lightning fast SSD, as well as sleek and attractive design. Setup is easy as players can transfer save data, downloaded content, and user information from the PS4 to the PS5 with relative ease. With its advanced technology and beautiful design, the Playstation 5 is sure to make a statement in the gaming world and is an ideal choice for the modern player.

The PlayStation 5 offers many features that make it stand out from its predecessor, including a faster SSD, a remarkable new DualSense controller, and an upgraded UI. The DualSense controller has advanced haptic feedback and triggers that provide a higher level of immersion, while the faster SSD provides near-instantaneous loading times. Finally, the upgraded UI, which includes Activity Cards and the Control Center, offers more helpful, intuitive access to your library and online content.

The PlayStation 5 measures approximately 16 inches tall with the stand, 39 centimeters wide when placed horizontally, and 11 centimeters high at the point where it's top plate curves skyward. It is significantly larger than the PlayStation 3 and Xbox One.

The PlayStation 5 offers 667 gigabytes of usable storage space. This is significantly smaller than the 802 gigabytes of usable storage space offered by the Xbox Series X. PlayStation 5 games can be stored on an external hard drive, however they must be copied back to the console's SSD to be played.

