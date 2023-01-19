The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
IAI reveals 'Point Blank' missile that can be carried in a backpack

The missile uses electro-optical systems to collect surveillance information and can take off and land in a soldier's hand.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 19, 2023 17:23
IAI's POINT BLANK missile (photo credit: ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES)
Israel Aerospace Industries has unveiled the Point Blank electro-optically guided missile, a precision missile that can be carried in a soldier's backpack.

The Point Blank system weighs about 15 lbs and is about three feet long. The missile can fly at altitudes of about 1,500 feet at a maximum speed of 178 mph. It can also hover or loiter in the air while using electro-optical systems to collect surveillance information and confirm the target's nature and exact position before an attack.

Tactical units ranging from small teams to battalions will be able to use the system, which is hand-launched and operated by a single soldier. The missile can also take off from and land vertically back to the soldier's hand.

IAI to develop missile for US Department of Defense

IAI has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract by the Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate (IWTSD) of the US Department of Defense to rapidly develop and deliver “ROC-X,” a version of the POINT BLANK system.

“POINT BLANK joins IAI’s family of missiles, to provide ground-based tactical forces with more precise capabilities to undertake offensive operations especially against short-lived targets," said IAI’s Executive VP Systems, Missiles & Space Group, Guy Bar Lev. "We wish to thank the IWTSD for its support and cooperation in the field of precision munitions, confirming, yet again, the importance of tactical missiles to the modern army. IAI continues to develop and improve a wide range of offensive systems which provide precision operational solutions, and stands firmly to support our US customers.”



