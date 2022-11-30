A long-range interceptor (LRAD) launched from an Israeli naval vessel for the first time successfully detected and intercepted a target that resembled an advanced cruise missile, the IDF and Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

The successful operation of the LRAD, launched with a Barak Magen air defense system from a Sa'ar 6-class corvette, represents a major milestone for a system that according to the Israeli defense services would constitute a central pillar to defending assets in Israeli economic waters.

The interceptor system reportedly would be able to address multiple types of aerial threats, including aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and coast-to-sea and anti-ship missiles.