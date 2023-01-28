Tel Aviv's rideshare industry expands as Shlomo Sixt Share launches

Israel's Shlomo Group launched the Shlomo Sixt Share car sharing service earlier this month after winning a municipal tender in Tel Aviv.

The launch event was held at the Hanita Reading parking lot in the presence of Shlomo Group chairman Assi Schmelzer, deputy mayor Mittal Lehbi and Assaf Harel, council members and the project initiators.

The rideshare cars complement the Autotel service already operating in Tel Aviv and expands the variety of products for residents who don't own a private car for longer driving distances.

Using the service app, clients will be able to locate an available and nearby car, unlock it from the phone and contact customer service. The use of the service requires a short and simple registration in the app and doesn't require subscription fees.

Price is transparent

The price of the service is transparent and accessible. It includes canceling the deductible in the event of an accident. The Shlomo Group plans to expand the service to additional cities, using the company's fleet of 12,000 rental vehicles.

The special price of the service package for the next four months is NIS 100 for 4 hours plus 60 km, a usage fee of NIS 79, and starting from the fourth hour of use NIS 4.5, including VAT and fuel. "Digital" card holders will receive a 10% discount on using the service.

Schmelzer stated that starting the company's rideshare business operations enables Tel Aviv residents to travel easily and comfortably outside the city limits at an attractive and transparent price.