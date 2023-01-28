The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Tel Aviv's rideshare industry expands as Shlomo Sixt Share launches

The new service works through an app that customers download to their phones and through which they quickly communicate with the service.

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: JANUARY 28, 2023 09:37
Tel Aviv traffic (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Tel Aviv traffic
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Israel's Shlomo Group launched the Shlomo Sixt Share car sharing service earlier this month after winning a municipal tender in Tel Aviv. 

The launch event was held at the Hanita Reading parking lot in the presence of Shlomo Group chairman Assi Schmelzer, deputy mayor Mittal Lehbi and Assaf Harel, council members and the project initiators. 

The rideshare cars complement the Autotel service already operating in Tel Aviv and expands the variety of products for residents who don't own a private car for longer driving distances.

Using the service app, clients will be able to locate an available and nearby car, unlock it from the phone and contact customer service. The use of the service requires a short and simple registration in the app and doesn't require subscription fees. 

Price is transparent

The price of the service is transparent and accessible. It includes canceling the deductible in the event of an accident. The Shlomo Group plans to expand the service to additional cities, using the company's fleet of 12,000 rental vehicles.

Traffic jams seen on the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)Traffic jams seen on the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

The special price of the service package for the next four months is NIS 100 for 4 hours plus 60 km, a usage fee of NIS 79, and starting from the fourth hour of use NIS 4.5, including VAT and fuel. "Digital" card holders will receive a 10% discount on using the service.

Schmelzer stated that starting the company's rideshare business operations enables Tel Aviv residents to travel easily and comfortably outside the city limits at an attractive and transparent price.



