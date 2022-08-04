'Would you close Tel Aviv?' Southern Israel residents lash out at gov't

Following the arrest of the senior Islamic Jihad in the West Bank, the security situation in the south continues to be tense for the third day.

Shlomi Elkayam, the owner of a toy store in Sderot, spoke with Nissim Mashal and Guy Peleg on 103FM and described the feeling of the public in the city on Thursday. "It is true that a leader was arrested, but half the country is paralyzed. Would you close Tel Aviv like this too?" Elkayam said.

"It is very easy to shut us down. We don't work for three days. Could this have happened in Tel Aviv? Because of fear? Because a criminal wants to take revenge on someone, do you close streets in Tel Aviv? That's what we feel here - it's very easy to shut us down." Shlomi Elkayam

"Desolate and empty. The streets have a feeling of Yom Kippur," Elkayam explained. "There aren't many cars on the road, there is no pedestrian traffic. According to the instructions, you can go out, but the fear that has spread in people, the roadblocks, the traffic jams that have formed, there is a feeling of fear of leaving the house. There are also many closed towns that require a military escort to leave."

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

When asked if there is a higher sense of security, he replied that "it is true that the threat of balloons has decreased significantly in the past year. You can say it has disappeared. The incidents at the fence decreased long before. I am more surprised by the fact that one warning or another can close down half of the country, for nothing."

From an economic point of view, the situation in the south caused a sharp drop in the income of Elkayam's store, "I have a 75% drop in income these days. These are very critical days, in August kids finish school, so these are days that should be busy, it's like a carnival for us. These children will now go to Be'er Sheva because it's safer there, to Ashkelon because it's safer."

"No one wants anyone to get hurt, we're not looking for that, but are we going to arrest someone? They [the government] should know the importance and the consequences. Prepare an outline, tell us 'be closed for three days or a week, we'll give you compensation,' but nothing, they don't say when It will end and we are the ones who will need to deal with it," Elkayam explained.

He also claimed that "I continue to pay rent, our financial damage is much more severe than my daughter not being able to go to summer camp."

"I do not know how to explain to my bank manager that during this time I usually put in 30,000 every day but I hardly make anything now. I pay huge rent, employees, electricity, this is hard for us. If there was some sort of preparation beforehand, outlining what reparations we could get, we could deal with it."

Finally, Elkayam himself posed a question to the state: "It is very easy to shut us down. We don't work for three days. Could this have happened in Tel Aviv? Because of fear? Because a criminal wants to take revenge on someone, do you close streets in Tel Aviv? That's what we feel here - it's very easy to shut us down."