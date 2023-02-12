Israeli monetization service and technology company Adnimation has been granted the status of Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP), making it the third Israeli company to be recognized as a GCPP (alongside Primis and Total Media Solutions), out of just 57 GCPP companies worldwide.

In receiving the certification, Adnimation can now offer added benefits to its publishing partners, such as early access to Google products. The GCPP badge acts as a symbol of trust for online publishers, indicating that the company they are working with has been approved by Google and has a track record of success in maximizing ad revenue for publishers.

“Being recognized as a GCPP is a testament to Adnimation's expertise and commitment to delivering leading ad management services to publishers,” said company co-founder and CEO Maor Davidovich. “This is a significant milestone that recognizes years of hard work and achievements, and we look forward to utilizing this new status to further support the success of our publishers.”

Adnimation currently works with hundreds of publishers, providing services to companies on six continents and managing billions of ad impressions per month.

Adnimation Co-Founders Maor Davidovich (left) and Tomer Treves (right) (credit: ADNIMATION)

The company's proprietary SaaS platform manages the programmatic ad sales process for publishers of websites, CTV apps and mobile apps, intelligently selling their advertising space and maximizing their ad revenue.

In May 2022, Adnimation was the first company in the world to launch Google’s CTV monetization product, enabling Adnimation to use its advanced technology to offer Google ads to CTV and OTT publishers. Today, the company works with all the top ad exchanges, including Google, Amazon, Outbrain, Magnite and more.

“Since Adnimation’s founding in 2013, our goal has been to represent publishers in an industry largely focused on advertisers,” said co-founder and president Tomer Treves. “Our admission into the GCPP program is a vote of confidence in our work, which was only made possible thanks to our amazing partnering publishers.”