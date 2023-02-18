The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
What is Lenovo's tech forecast for 2023?

Lenovo said that the metaverse is getting closer to reality and that the drive for metaverse tech will come from the work world and not gamers.

By LIOR NOVICK/MAARIV
Published: FEBRUARY 18, 2023 17:12
A logo of the Chinese multinational technology company, Lenovo is pictured on a screen of the Lenovo's exhibition stand during the Vivatec trade fair (Viva Technology), on May 24, 2018, in Paris. (photo credit: ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)
A logo of the Chinese multinational technology company, Lenovo is pictured on a screen of the Lenovo's exhibition stand during the Vivatec trade fair (Viva Technology), on May 24, 2018, in Paris.
A world with two-dimensional screens, smart cities, mixed reality and increased integration of artificial intelligence into our electronic devices. These are just several predictions from Lenovo for 2023 and the near future.

Lenovo stated that for hybrid work, tech will take another step forward to create meetings where a holographic presence feels so real it's almost like people are meeting in person. 

The company added that augmented and mixed reality will offer a new way for organizations to make presentations, launch products and create multi-participant meetings from all over the world.

Regarding cell phones, they'll be much smaller, a complete reversal of the current long-standing trend in phones. They'll be able to expand and be wider when necessary and switch to working mode with one push of a button.

This year, Lenovo and Motorola unveiled two pioneering devices that show how the devices of the future could change at any time. Motorola's 312 Labs innovation group has developed a concept of a phone with a scrollable screen that shrinks to just 4.5 inches. If more screen space is needed, the display stretches from 5 inches to 6.5 inches, a size comparable to most leading devices on the market.

The new Lenovo dual-screen Yoga Book 9i laptop is demonstrated with different screen and keyboard modes at the Microsoft Inc. booth during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 6, 2023. (credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) The new Lenovo dual-screen Yoga Book 9i laptop is demonstrated with different screen and keyboard modes at the Microsoft Inc. booth during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 6, 2023. (credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

At the last Tech World conference, Lenovo introduced the concept of a laptop with a rolling screen. When opened, it offers a 15.3-inch display that is reflected in more workspace as the screen opens out on command. 

Another concept device presented: Lenovo Glasses T1, a wearable private monitor designed for consuming content anywhere while on the move.

Virtual reality and artificial intelligence

Lenovo said that the metaverse is getting closer to reality. They believe that the drive for metaverse tech will come from the work world and not gamers. Teams will learn to collaborate, share information and work in corporate metaverse spaces, which will drive different applications for tech. 

One example of metaverse tech is ThinkReality VRX, virtual reality glasses designed for training, collaborative work and 3D design.

The company points out that artificial intelligence is expected to play a growing role in shaping the world around us, and will speed up everyday activities such as shopping. Lenovo stated that in the near future, artificial intelligence servers will be able to analyze a large number of video feeds from cameras installed in stores, so it will be possible to see the quantities of items shoppers take and monitor the supply of products to the store to ensure a balanced inventory. 

Also, they point out that in the future, smart cameras will manage traffic in smart cities, reducing pollution, congestion and the number of traffic accidents.



