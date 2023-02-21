The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

The war on YouTube: TikTok will let you watch videos in full-screen

The Chinese social media network is currently testing a feature that will let users watch videos horizontally in full-screen, just like YouTube.

By YINON BEN SHUSHAN/WALLA!
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2023 14:20
TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

Slowly but steadily, TikTok has been solidifying its position as a video platform powerhouse with a clear goal in sight: Taking YouTube's crown.

As noted in a report on TechCrunch, the Chinese social media platform is experimenting with a new feature: Horizontal full-screen videos.

According to the report, users selected as part of the pilot will have the option of pressing a button indicating full screen, which will cause the otherwise vertical video to pop out into a full-screen horizontal video – just like with YouTube.

TikTok moves on YouTube's territory

This move is another push by TikTok to encroach on YouTube's territory. Earlier in 2022, the Chinese platform allowed users to upload videos up to 10 minutes in length. This has been seen as part of a push by TikTok to attract content creators that primarily use YouTube.

This, in turn, has allowed content creators on TikTok to have more flexibility for their various videos without needing to be concerned about the length.

YouTube logo at the YouTube Space LA in Playa Del Rey, Los Angeles, California, United States October 21, 2015. (credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON/FILE PHOTO)YouTube logo at the YouTube Space LA in Playa Del Rey, Los Angeles, California, United States October 21, 2015. (credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON/FILE PHOTO)

TikTokers (the platform's equivalent of "YouTubers") often have a message at the start of each video, telling viewers to turn their phones over to be able to fully experience their content. But this new feature will make this unnecessary.

Although for most of us, YouTube is where we go when we need to find a video, teenagers and young adults live in a different world and spend more time on TikTok.

But having said that, YouTube is still managing to compete against TikTok through the use of YouTube Shorts, its short video platform.

As is the case with any features under testing, we don't know if or when TikTok plans to roll out the full-screen feature to all users. We also don't know if it would come with a similar feature for the web browser version – something that could also threaten YouTube's dominance.



Tags social media YouTube TikTok video
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by