A state-of-the-art, missile-proof data center is being constructed by Techtonic, a company founded by software engineer and hi-tech entrepreneur Gad Benett. The facility, dubbed “Titan-4” by the company, will be built at a cost of hundreds of millions of shekels in Beit Shemesh's Brosh industrial zone, and will be made available for use to major data companies operating within Israel.

Techtonic is currently in the process of receiving a full construction permit for the project, which it expects will be completed in mid-2025.

The 15,000 square meter data center will be among the largest in the country and will feature a capacity of 16 Megawatts, and a redundant system configuration that will ensure its ability to operate without interruption — even in the midst of malfunction or war. In the event of the latter, the facility will be even further secured by fortified physical shielding designed to protect the building from direct missile strikes.

“The accelerated migration to the cloud has created vast demand for data centers. Yet many organizations still have doubts about physical safety, especially when it comes to highly exposed above-ground data centers. In response, Techtonic’s data center will be a secure, fortified underground hosting facility and among the most advanced in the country,” said Bennett, who serves as Techtonic’s CEO.

“We've brought the best companies and advisors together in order to take a leap forward in the Israeli data center sector toward the strictest global standard, Tier IV, and toward advanced physical security – which will serve organizations that require these features, as well as those of large companies,” he added.

Gad Benett, Techtonic Founder and CEO (credit: EYAL TOUEG)

Techtonic's other founding members include Director of Planning Dan Schleider, a seasoned executive with 25 years’ experience in managing and supervising real estate projects, Adam Benett, who oversees marketing, and Eliel Schleider, who is in charge of procurement and licensing.

We’ll only ever need more space for data

Even as data compression gets more elegant with the passage of time, the rate at which we accumulate data far outpaces our ability to reduce its footprint; as such, cloud data services are only expected to become more prevalent to everyday digital life, as consumers find themselves seeking somewhere to store their precious information.

As well as consumer usage, it’s becoming more common for companies to utilize the cloud for their day-to-day operations and work systems. According to estimates from management consulting company Gartner, over 95% of new digital workloads will be deployed on cloud-native platforms by 2025, up from 30% in 2021.

In light of this, several leading companies which utilize cloud technology, including Microsoft and Amazon, have laid roots in Israel, which has played a critical role in cloud technology’s implementation and advancement.

“Israel is a hotbed for digital innovation and entrepreneurship, and cloud technology is playing a pivotal role in new and exciting opportunities for local organizations and communities,” said Ronit Atad, general manager at Microsoft Israel. “Behind every successful organization’s resilience and growth is the need to enhance their own digital capability. Cloud computing is at the heart of that, with customers’ data one of their strongest assets in leading to acceleration of their business, and the Israeli economy.”