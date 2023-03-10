The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
WhatsApp to release expiring groups feature in future update

When the feature is turned on in the app settings, it will prompt the user to clean up groups on their expiration date.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 10, 2023 04:59
Whatsapp logo is seen in this illustration taken August 22, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
Messaging app WhatsApp issued an update through the TestFlight beta program on Tuesday introducing expiring groups, according to WABetaInfo, which provides news and updates about the app.

After beta testing is complete, the update will allow users to set their groups to expire on a specific date. When the feature is turned on in the app settings, it will prompt the user to clean up groups on their expiration date. They will be able to select an expiration time of one day, one week or a custom date, or they can remove a previously set expiration.

Utility of the new feature

The report noted that this is a good storage tool that will be helpful for groups created for specific events like birthdays.

The expiring groups feature is expected to be released in a future update.

The Jerusalem Post reported in October that WhatsApp, the most popular app in Israel, is used more frequently in the country than SMS messaging.

“One of the more important aspects of WhatsApp is the fact that it is social media, similar even to more traditional social media like Facebook or Twitter — because it’s not only written messages that you can send, you can also send images and visuals and audio and stickers,” said Dr. Gilad Greenwald, a professor at the Bar-Ilan University School of Communication, according to the report. “That’s probably one of the most important elements that drive people to use WhatsApp as their main technology in order to communicate daily.”

Zachy Hennessey contributed to this report.



Tags internet technology WhatsApp app
