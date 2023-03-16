The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
IAI reveals technology that helps rescuers locate disaster survivors

The ResQCell can be used to rapidly and efficiently find survivors of natural disasters, combat or terrorism.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 16, 2023 04:08

Updated: MARCH 16, 2023 04:20
The Skystar ResQCell geolocation mounted aerostat (photo credit: ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES)
The Skystar ResQCell geolocation mounted aerostat
(photo credit: ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES)

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and RT Aerostat Systems on Wednesday unveiled the Skystar ResQCell, a cellular geolocation mounted aerostat, at DSEI Japan. The geolocation system allows rescuers to quickly locate missing and trapped people after any disaster.

The ResQCell can be used to rapidly and efficiently find survivors of natural disasters, combat or terrorism and can be operated in damaged urban environments and open areas affected by floods or hurricanes.

The new Skystar ResQCell system integrates the RT Skystar 110 aerostat with the ResQCell system, which includes three low SWaP (Size, Weight, and Power) passive sensors carried by three miniature Skystar 110 aerostat systems, a ground control application and an active IMSI catcher.

The system is easy to transport - it can be carried by two people with backpacks or any vehicle and can be deployed within 10 minutes. The included IMSI Catcher triggers idle phones and a direction-finding/geolocation system can be used to detect and locate signals and then transmit the data to a ground unit that calculates and displays the locations.

The logo of state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the country's biggest defence contractor, is seen at their offices next to Ben Gurion International airport, near Or Yehuda, Israel February 27, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)The logo of state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the country's biggest defence contractor, is seen at their offices next to Ben Gurion International airport, near Or Yehuda, Israel February 27, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)

‘Lifesaving solution’

“The comprehensive solution revolutionizes disaster response and delivers a detailed picture of missing or trapped people and rescue teams by accurately geo-locating their cellular phones.”

Adi Dulberg, VP and General Manager, IAI/ELTA Intelligence, Comms and EW Division

“This lifesaving solution can track and locate the exact location of a missing person, during any disaster,” said Adi Dulberg, Vice President and General Manager at the Comms and EW Division at IAI/ELTA Intelligence. “The comprehensive solution revolutionizes disaster response and delivers a detailed picture of missing or trapped people and rescue teams by accurately geolocating their cellular phones. Because time is a significant component when a disaster occurs, the system can be deployed in minutes and provide rescue forces with a long-endurance, highly-effective and easy-to-use, lifesaving solution.”

“Partnering with IAI ELTA has helped us bring a precision lifesaving system to the Emergency Services sector, especially after the recent earthquakes in Turkey,” said Rami Shmueli, CEO of RT Aerostat Systems. “We are happy and proud to be partnering with IAI ELTA, which has led to the development of this important system. The integration of our systems has created an advanced solution that enables situational awareness, rapid response, and access to any disaster area. We believe this solution will be able to greatly assist Search and Rescue teams around the world.”



