The CEO of the Rashi Foundation, Michal Cohen and representatives of Google and the Ministry of Welfare, and Social Affairs presented innovative initiatives for advancing women in Israeli society. The session, with the participation of the Israeli delegation to the UN, took place on March 16 as part of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).

The joint event showcased the “Her Way” program, which promotes financial independence for women survivors of domestic violence by training for careers in high-tech.

Financial insecurity is one of the main barriers that prevent women from leaving an abusive partner and embarking on a new chapter in life. Her Way was initiated in response to this problem by Rashi, the Ministry of Welfare, and Social Affairs and Google, and it operates in cooperation with the 8200 Alumni Association.

The participants go through pre-training preparation to strengthen skills, followed by certification training courses for junior tech jobs, and receive guidance in the placement process.

“When I wanted to advance to senior positions at work, he always put barriers in my way. I felt worthless. In time I realized that something is wrong, that it’s not my fault”, says S., a graduate of the program who works now in a start-up company and expects a promotion soon. “I see financial independence on the horizon.”

Rashi took part in the session as a consultant to Human Rights Council of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), a status it received in 2021.

