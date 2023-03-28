The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast

Making the voice of women survivors of domestic violence heard on the UN stage

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
MARCH 28, 2023 16:34
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 
(photo credit: RASHI FOUNDATION)
(photo credit: RASHI FOUNDATION)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, 29 March, at 17:00 Israel time | 10:00 AM EST

The CEO of the Rashi Foundation, Michal Cohen and representatives of Google and the Ministry of Welfare, and Social Affairs presented innovative initiatives for advancing women in Israeli society. The session, with the participation of the Israeli delegation to the UN, took place on March 16 as part of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).

The joint event showcased the “Her Way” program, which promotes financial independence for women survivors of domestic violence by training for careers in high-tech.

Financial insecurity is one of the main barriers that prevent women from leaving an abusive partner and embarking on a new chapter in life. Her Way was initiated in response to this problem by Rashi, the Ministry of Welfare, and Social Affairs and Google, and it operates in cooperation with the 8200 Alumni Association.

The participants go through pre-training preparation to strengthen skills, followed by certification training courses for junior tech jobs, and receive guidance in the placement process.

“When I wanted to advance to senior positions at work, he always put barriers in my way. I felt worthless. In time I realized that something is wrong, that it’s not my fault”, says S., a graduate of the program who works now in a start-up company and expects a promotion soon. “I see financial independence on the horizon.”

Rashi took part in the session as a consultant to Human Rights Council of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), a status it received in 2021.

For more information the Rashi Foundation>>



Tags United Nations women empowerment women in tech FOUNDATION
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by