Redefine.dev leaves stealth with AI-powered code deployment platform

Tel Aviv-based platform developer Redefine.dev emerged from stealth with $8.5 million in Seed funding and an AI-powered CI optimization platform.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: APRIL 4, 2023 16:24
Redefine.dev's team (photo credit: Ben Itzaki)
Redefine.dev's team
(photo credit: Ben Itzaki)

In recent years, cloud computing has become the backbone of the tech industry, powering everything from social media platforms to healthcare applications. With the rise of cloud computing, continuous integration and development (CI/CD) of cloud infrastructure has become an increasingly important process in ensuring that businesses can rapidly and efficiently deliver software updates and improvements to their customers.

To that end, Tel Aviv-based platform developer Redefine.dev has emerged from stealth with $8.5 million in Seed funding and an AI-powered CI optimization platform that will enable companies to accelerate software development cycles and dramatically cut cloud expenses.

CI/CD refers to the practice of continuously integrating and testing new code changes and then automatically deploying these changes to production environments. This process is vital in ensuring that software is delivered quickly and with minimal disruption to end-users. In the context of cloud computing, CI/CD is particularly important as it allows businesses to update and improve their cloud infrastructure with speed and efficiency.

How does Redefine work and how is artificial intelligence involved?

Redefine uses artificial intelligence in order to optimize CI/CD processes and shorten CI time with no need for code changes or human involvement. The technology uses static code analysis and AI to identify relevant tests for each new code change and minimize feedback time for developers and breaking changes by over 90%.

"AI-based solutions are increasingly adopted, it's inevitable that software development and advanced automation will follow suit,"

Lior Neuman

"AI-based solutions are increasingly adopted, it's inevitable that software development and advanced automation will follow suit," said Lior Neuman, CEO of Redefine. "Our solution optimizes processes, shortens running times, and saves machine costs while improving developers' experience."

Artificial Intelligence illustrative. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Artificial Intelligence illustrative. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Nofer Amikam, general partner at Seed funding leader Gillot Capital, highlighted the importance of toeing the line between speed and quality in regards to code deployment. "Redefine has bridged this gap by precisely optimizing CI processes, saving organizations valuable time and expenses without compromising code quality. The innovative solution and strong entrepreneurial team make for a winning combination,” he said.

Overall, continuous integration and development of cloud infrastructure is critical in ensuring that businesses can deliver high-quality software updates and improvements quickly and efficiently. As the importance of cloud computing continues to grow, so too will the importance of CI/CD in enabling businesses to stay competitive and provide the best possible experience to their customers — and the integration of rapidly-advancing technologies such as AI is certainly a decent way to future proof a platform.



