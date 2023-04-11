Microsoft rolls out OpenAI's DALL-E AI art generator in Bing, Edge

Microsoft is adding the artificial intelligence (AI) art generator DALL-E to its Bing search engine and Microsoft Edge browser: Just write in the search bar what image you want, and DALL-E will make it for you.

The feature is now publically available to anyone using the latest versions of Bing and Microsoft Edge.

Made by Microsoft's partner OpenAI, who also made the ChatGPT chatbot, this new feature allows users to create images that don't yet exist, according to a Microsoft blog post by Roger Capriotti.

In order to get it to work, one simply needs to enable the Image Creator in the Microsoft Edge sidebar.

It will also be available in the Bing chat.

File photo of a Microsoft logo on an office building in New York (credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)

"By typing in a description of an image, providing additional contexts like location or activity, and choosing an art style, Image Creator will generate an image from your own imagination." Yusuf Mehdi

"By typing in a description of an image, providing additional contexts like location or activity, and choosing an art style, Image Creator will generate an image from your own imagination," Microsoft corporate vice president and consumer chief marketing officer Yusuf Mehdi said in a blog post.

For those who can't access the Bing or Microsoft Edge image creators, a preview version is available here: https://www.bing.com/create

Microsoft's smart office: Copilot

Meanwhile, Microsoft also announced a new version of Office, now known as Microsoft 365, that is enhanced with AI tools under the label of Copilot.

Microsoft Copilot works alongside the standard Microsoft 365 apps of Word, PowerPoint, Excel and so on. It can help save time with writing, editing, shortening and sourcing Word documents. It can also help create PowerPoint presentations based on prompts or help add content to an old presentation. With Excel, it can help analyze trends and make professional-looking data visualizations.

Using Copilot in Microsoft Outlook can help clear your inbox in minutes by summarizing long email threads and drafting suggested replies. In Microsoft Teams, it can work in real-time by helping summarize talking points and figure out which participants agree and disagree on a given subject.

Niv Lilian/Walla! contributed to this report.