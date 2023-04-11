The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Microsoft rolls out OpenAI's DALL-E AI art generator in Bing, Edge

Made by Microsoft's partner OpenAI, who also made the ChatGPT chatbot, this new feature allows users to create images that don't yet exist.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 11, 2023 14:23
View of the Microsoft offices in Herzliya, Israel, on May 28, 2021 (photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)
View of the Microsoft offices in Herzliya, Israel, on May 28, 2021
(photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

Microsoft is adding the artificial intelligence (AI) art generator DALL-E to its Bing search engine and Microsoft Edge browser: Just write in the search bar what image you want, and DALL-E will make it for you.

The feature is now publically available to anyone using the latest versions of Bing and Microsoft Edge.

Made by Microsoft's partner OpenAI, who also made the ChatGPT chatbot, this new feature allows users to create images that don't yet exist, according to a Microsoft blog post by Roger Capriotti.

In order to get it to work, one simply needs to enable the Image Creator in the Microsoft Edge sidebar.

It will also be available in the Bing chat.

File photo of a Microsoft logo on an office building in New York (credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)File photo of a Microsoft logo on an office building in New York (credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)

"By typing in a description of an image, providing additional contexts like location or activity, and choosing an art style, Image Creator will generate an image from your own imagination."

Yusuf Mehdi

"By typing in a description of an image, providing additional contexts like location or activity, and choosing an art style, Image Creator will generate an image from your own imagination," Microsoft corporate vice president and consumer chief marketing officer Yusuf Mehdi said in a blog post.

For those who can't access the Bing or Microsoft Edge image creators, a preview version is available here: https://www.bing.com/create 

Microsoft's smart office: Copilot

Meanwhile, Microsoft also announced a new version of Office, now known as Microsoft 365, that is enhanced with AI tools under the label of Copilot.

Microsoft Copilot works alongside the standard Microsoft 365 apps of Word, PowerPoint, Excel and so on. It can help save time with writing, editing, shortening and sourcing Word documents. It can also help create PowerPoint presentations based on prompts or help add content to an old presentation. With Excel, it can help analyze trends and make professional-looking data visualizations.

Using Copilot in Microsoft Outlook can help clear your inbox in minutes by summarizing long email threads and drafting suggested replies. In Microsoft Teams, it can work in real-time by helping summarize talking points and figure out which participants agree and disagree on a given subject.

Niv Lilian/Walla! contributed to this report.



Tags Artificial intelligence art Microsoft ChatGPT
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by