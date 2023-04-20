The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Evermile uses AI to help small businesses compete with eCommerce delivery

As AI can help small businesses make better decisions, operate more efficiently, and stay ahead of the competition.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: APRIL 20, 2023 13:23
Should we be wary of the risks that powerful Artificial Intelligence systems could pose to humanity? (illustrative) (photo credit: PEXELS)
Should we be wary of the risks that powerful Artificial Intelligence systems could pose to humanity? (illustrative)
(photo credit: PEXELS)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to revolutionize the way small businesses operate and compete in the marketplace, helping them streamline operations, improve customer experience, and ultimately drive growth.

Examples of this in action include AI-powered chatbots that can provide instant customer support and reduce the need for manual intervention, predictive analytics that can help small businesses forecast demand and optimize inventory management, and machine learning algorithms that can automate repetitive tasks such as data entry or social media management, freeing up valuable time for small business owners to focus on strategic activities. As AI can help small businesses make better decisions, operate more efficiently, and stay ahead of the competition.

Local delivery platform for small businesses

Another such example has been presented by Evermile, a local delivery platform designed for small businesses. The company this week announced the completion of a $6M Seed funding round for its platform, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to simplify and automate complex deliveries, reduce delivery costs by 30-50% and offer enterprise-grade logistics services to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Evermile intends to use the funding from the successful round to expand to new markets globally and offer its logistics services to more small businesses. Evermile has already partnered with over 300 local merchants across the UK, including flower shops, wine stores, pharmacies and local bakeries.

From left to right: Ynon Cohen, Co-Founder & CTO; Omer Goldschmidt, Co-Founder & CEO; Omry Hochberg, Co-Founder & CPO (credit: Evermile) From left to right: Ynon Cohen, Co-Founder & CTO; Omer Goldschmidt, Co-Founder & CEO; Omry Hochberg, Co-Founder & CPO (credit: Evermile)

"Local delivery has become essential to almost every small business, yet current delivery options are complex to manage and prevent growth,” said Omer Goldschmidt, CEO and Co-Founder of Evermile. "Before Evermile, a local merchant faced two challenging scenarios: manage external delivery vendors themselves or build their own in-house delivery fleet - both are expensive, complex, and time-consuming. Evermile offers a third route; access to a single delivery platform that can power all their delivery needs in a simple, flexible, customizable and cost-effective manner."

When going up against eCommerce leaders such as Amazon or AliExpress, many SMBs are at a distinct disadvantage due to limited time, manpower, commercial leverage, or logistical expertise — a dilemma that Evermile aims to rectify.

"The time is ripe for the logistics which underpin small businesses to fundamentally change,” said Ziv Paz, Co-founder of Melio. "From my own experience working with thousands of small businesses, I have seen how protracted, expensive and limited delivery options for SMBs result in a loss of customers and a significant hit to their revenues and bottom lines. I was excited to join the Evermile journey as they are not just another last-mile solution, they are incorporating advanced mobility tech in a novel way that prioritizes business collaboration and equips independent retailers with the edge they need to thrive in a highly-competitive marketplace."



Tags business Artificial intelligence service online business
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by