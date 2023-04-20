Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to revolutionize the way small businesses operate and compete in the marketplace, helping them streamline operations, improve customer experience, and ultimately drive growth.

Examples of this in action include AI-powered chatbots that can provide instant customer support and reduce the need for manual intervention, predictive analytics that can help small businesses forecast demand and optimize inventory management, and machine learning algorithms that can automate repetitive tasks such as data entry or social media management, freeing up valuable time for small business owners to focus on strategic activities. As AI can help small businesses make better decisions, operate more efficiently, and stay ahead of the competition.

Local delivery platform for small businesses

Another such example has been presented by Evermile, a local delivery platform designed for small businesses. The company this week announced the completion of a $6M Seed funding round for its platform, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to simplify and automate complex deliveries, reduce delivery costs by 30-50% and offer enterprise-grade logistics services to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Evermile intends to use the funding from the successful round to expand to new markets globally and offer its logistics services to more small businesses. Evermile has already partnered with over 300 local merchants across the UK, including flower shops, wine stores, pharmacies and local bakeries.

From left to right: Ynon Cohen, Co-Founder & CTO; Omer Goldschmidt, Co-Founder & CEO; Omry Hochberg, Co-Founder & CPO (credit: Evermile)

"Local delivery has become essential to almost every small business, yet current delivery options are complex to manage and prevent growth,” said Omer Goldschmidt, CEO and Co-Founder of Evermile. "Before Evermile, a local merchant faced two challenging scenarios: manage external delivery vendors themselves or build their own in-house delivery fleet - both are expensive, complex, and time-consuming. Evermile offers a third route; access to a single delivery platform that can power all their delivery needs in a simple, flexible, customizable and cost-effective manner."

When going up against eCommerce leaders such as Amazon or AliExpress, many SMBs are at a distinct disadvantage due to limited time, manpower, commercial leverage, or logistical expertise — a dilemma that Evermile aims to rectify.

"The time is ripe for the logistics which underpin small businesses to fundamentally change,” said Ziv Paz, Co-founder of Melio. "From my own experience working with thousands of small businesses, I have seen how protracted, expensive and limited delivery options for SMBs result in a loss of customers and a significant hit to their revenues and bottom lines. I was excited to join the Evermile journey as they are not just another last-mile solution, they are incorporating advanced mobility tech in a novel way that prioritizes business collaboration and equips independent retailers with the edge they need to thrive in a highly-competitive marketplace."