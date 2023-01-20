The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology Business And Innovation

A sermon written by AI - are robotic rabbis next?

A New York rabbi read a sermon written entirely by AI to his congregation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 20, 2023 01:55
Israeli perspective on artificial intelligence (Illustrative). (photo credit: DAVID YAPHE, EGOR VIKHREV/UNSPLASH)
Israeli perspective on artificial intelligence (Illustrative).
(photo credit: DAVID YAPHE, EGOR VIKHREV/UNSPLASH)

New York Senior Rabbi Josh Franklin delivered a sermon written entirely by Artificial Intelligence (AI.)

The rabbi used the website ChatGPT, an application that is free and accessible to anyone with an internet connection.

After reading the AI-written piece, Rabbi Franklin asked his congregation to guess who had written the sermon. In response, the congregation guessed Lord Rabbi Sacks had written the piece.

Rabbi Franklin expressed fear over the advancement of AI. He expressed fear of knowing where content comes from, fear of AI replacing jobs and fear for future developments.

While Rabbi Franklin expressed the belief that AI would not be taking his job anytime soon, AI has the potential to take hundreds of millions of jobs, according to Zippia. The career expert website has stated that half of all companies currently use some form of AI, and 375 million jobs are expected to become obsolete over the next decade. 

Will AI be capable of overpowering humanity? (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Will AI be capable of overpowering humanity? (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Artificial Intelligence and Nefesh

The Rabbi was confident that, despite the excellently written piece, AI would not be taking over his job because technology lacks "Nefesh," meaning soul. While technology might be able to mimic emotions and write in-depth about human relationships, it cannot feel and it has no soul.

The Rabbi's statement on AIs' lack of 'Nefesh' is one of Talmudic debate. Rabbi Gershon Winkler has argued that if golems, clay humanoid creatures created by Jews to protect Jews, can be considered Jewish then a robot might one day be able to be called Jewish. If a robot is considered Jewish, it is because the robot would have a Jewish soul. 

Only time will tell what AI will become. Perhaps, one day, AI will participate in prayers as an accepted Jew. Maybe AI will replace rabbis. 



Tags Judaism synagogue Torah rabbi israel future jewish computer scientists jobs in israel Artificial intelligence
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
3

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
4

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
5

10 healthy habits of people who almost never get sick

The pandemic has influenced large segments of the population to exercise
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by