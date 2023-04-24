MassChallege to launch cohort of 49 early start-ups

MassChallenge IL, the largest equity-free accelerator in Israel, has announced that its 2023 Launch event for the Israel Early-Stage Accelerator Program will be held from April 30 to May 1, 2023, in Jerusalem. The event is expected to bring together founders from the program's 49 high-impact start-ups to transform their world-impacting ideas into successful and scalable businesses using MassChallenge's extensive international resource network.

The event will bring together key stakeholders, mentors, and experts who are part of this exclusive global network. Cohort members will spend two intensive days gaining a deeper understanding of MassChallenge's resources and international ecosystem that will enable rapid growth over the course of the 4-month accelerator program.

The event is backed by the Israeli government through the Jerusalem and Heritage Ministry and the Jerusalem Municipality's Jerusalem Development Authority.

MassChallenge's cohort launch event will provide workshops, educational sessions, and facilitated networking opportunities, including a broader MassChallenge Israel ecosystem event, with opening remarks from Jerusalem's Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum.

Creating at least 17,000 jobs in Israel

The local Early-Stage accelerator has a proven track record, with over 75% of its 330 alumni companies still in operation. MassChallenge start-ups have collectively raised over $1.2 billion. Since its inception, MassChallenge Israel has, directly and indirectly, created 17,000 jobs to drive local economic growth and provided investors and strategic partners with consistent ROI from its cohort companies.

MassChallenge winners with Aaron Zucker, Executive Director of MassChallenge Israel; Cait Brumme, the CEO of MassChallenge Inc. from Boston. (credit: MASSCHALLENGE ISRAEL/SARAH SILVER)

This year's program includes start-ups from a variety of countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, India, Nigeria, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States, in addition to Israel. The 49 start-ups were selected by panels made up of over 140 Israeli and international leading experts, including senior executives from global technology companies, leading hospitals, venture capital firms, banks, law firms, accounting firms and other NGOs.

"Jerusalem has always been a city of innovation and diversity, and MassChallenge Israel has been a driving force in harnessing the entrepreneurial spirit of this city to create positive change on a global scale,” said Aaron Zucker, Executive Director of MassChallenge Israel. “With the launch of the 2023 Cohort we will tackle today’s most pressing global challenges from Israel’s well-established innovation ecosystem. These groundbreaking ideas will increase employment opportunities, ensure measurable economic growth, while having a lasting positive impact on the world.”

"Today more than ever, early-stage start-ups must focus on building strong business fundamentals,” said Zucker. “MassChallenge is uniquely positioned to cultivate and accelerate these groundbreaking ideas through our partnerships with corporates, governments, leading academics and strategic collaborations. We are working together with our partners and supporters to ensure the Israel ecosystem continues to innovate and grow successfully towards the international market.”