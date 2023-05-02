Today, the global hi-tech industry relies heavily on utilizing cloud infrastructure to host its latest and greatest innovations, and Israel’s local hi-tech industry is no different.

In order to facilitate the pressing needs of Israel’s industry, Vultr, the world's largest privately-held cloud computing company, has announced the expansion of its global footprint with the addition of a new data center location in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The company is partnering with local internet provider Bezeq in order to establish the data center, as the company’s International Data Center Network is constructed to the strictest government standards and is connected to all of the continents in the world. The agreement with Bezeq enables Vultr to scale their capacity on demand, availing the latest cloud GPU and CPU resources on a fractional basis to provide unparalleled performance for developer teams based in Israel.

The move is aimed at providing democratized access to cloud infrastructure to the growing technology ecosystem in the country. With its latest expansion, Vultr is aiming to serve as serious competition to other large cloud service providers, such as AWS and Azure.

What is Vultr?

The Tel Aviv coastline as seen from above on April 26, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Vultr offers a full-stack infrastructure in both Tel Aviv and Manchester, England, including cloud and GPU computing, Kubernetes clusters, managed databases, storage-as-a-service, and more. Establishing access to infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) in Israel is the latest advance in Vultr's quest to provide full-stack infrastructure services in geographic regions underserved by hyper-scale cloud providers and democratize access to affordable cloud services for all organizations.

“By bringing affordable, enterprise-grade cloud services to organizations around the world, Vultr is leveling the playing field for businesses striving to introduce breakthrough innovation in startup nations like Israel,” said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr’s parent company, Constant. “Vultr is breaking the big three hyper scalers stranglehold on customers in need of cloud infrastructure, who must endure the lock-in and exorbitant pricing associated with these inflexible cloud behemoths in exchange for IaaS access that isn’t customized to each organization’s unique profile of needs.”

The availability of Vultr in Tel Aviv means that organizations with operations in Israel can access cloud computing infrastructure and services domestically to work locally and collaborate globally while maintaining data compliance and minimizing costly data transfer fees.

One of Vultr’s Tel Aviv-based clients, BBT.live, uses Vultr for compute instances with its secured network connectivity solution, BeBroadband, enabling service providers to offer uncomplicated connectivity to their startup and enterprise customers around the world. The company’s Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer, and Chief Product Officer Erez Zelikovitz highlighted the benefit gained from working with the company.

"Vultr's adaptable model and exceptional engagement allow us to set up our Points of Presence (PoPs) on demand and deliver our services within a matter of hours rather than weeks to expand our business to new geographies rapidly," Zelikovitz said, noting that the company is delighted to have access to a data center so close to home.

Businesses looking to power generative AI solutions like ChatGPT or run other compute-intensive applications can now leverage the flexibility and cost-saving advantages Vultr brings to an ever-growing number of data center locations.