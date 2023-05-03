WeWork considering adopting an Uber-like office model

On Wednesday morning, WeWork CEO and chairman Sandeep Mathrani addressed the challenges facing the global office market, and hinted at future developments within the WeWork office model.

In a pre-recorded video shown during DLA's global real estate conference in Tel Aviv, Mathrani said that WeWork has been considering the "next step" beyond offering flexible workspaces, suggesting that there may be something to learn from transportation market disruptor, Uber.

The concept of shared economy

"Who would have believed that the medallions on the yellow taxis, which were worth millions of dollars, would be worthless today? Uber created this disruption. The question is whether we can apply that concept of a shared economy to an office? Can [we tell the client] 'You will use the office 3 days a week and another client will use the same office 2 days a week'? And the question is 'Why not?!' I think we will continue to evolve and once such an evolution begins, it happens very quickly and will catch traditional property owners off guard."

Mathrani also elaborated on the recent evolution of the office market ecosystem. In the past, he explained, the focus was on long-term leases, buying buildings that provide rental income, raising rent from time to time according to the market value, and ultimately selling the properties.

"This philosophy of investors on the one hand and tenants on the other - is gone. Tenants want short-term contracts and turn-key solutions — and how do you finance that?" he said.

Uber branding is seen on private hire vehicle at Chopin Airport in Warsaw, Poland, March 22, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)

Indeed, due to the shift towards short-term contracts office space owners find themselves in a very different position now than they did even ten years ago.

"The whole idea of the property owners was that [their leases] were signed for 10, 15 or 20 years, like bonds. Therefore it was also easy to trade these assets. But today, the bond-like feature is gone because contracts are so short," making the office space model more resemble that of an apartment or hotel, he said.

He went on, stating: "I think the basic paradigm of how we used to invest in commercial real estate, based on our tenants' lines of credit, is at risk," he said.

The office market after Corona

Sandeep, who joined WeWork at the beginning of 2020, after serving as the CEO of the real estate investment giant Brookfield, noted that the market is currently in a "post-corona" era. "The pandemic changed everything. It changed the way we work, think and collaborate, he said. "Shared and flexible workspaces will continue and stay with us; they are even expected to make up 15-30% of the total office workspace market at the end of the decade, and this is an industry in which no disruption has occurred to date," he said.

"In the world before the pandemic, enterprise clients saw shared spaces as nice to have or a kind of benefit. However, today, the large business customers want 80% of their properties to be based on traditional rentals and another 20% to be based on the "flexible" model," the CEO continued.

The interest in having flexible office space isn't unique to just large businesses, Mathrani pointed out. "Small and medium-sized businesses also understand that if they want to be in a good location and attract talent, they must do so through shared and flexible workspaces. And so all of a sudden, companies like WeWork that provide turn-key solutions have become important — they've become a must-have."