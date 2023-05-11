Israel-based start-up Deepdub, which has developed AI-driven audiovisual dubbing and language localization technology, has received certification from the Motion Picture Association’s Trusted Partner Network (TPN), making it the first AI-powered dubbing solution to be accepted as a trusted service provider in the entertainment industry.

Dubbing has long been a crucial tool for making movies and television shows accessible to audiences around the world. However, the traditional process of dubbing has often been slow, expensive, and unable to capture the full range of emotion and expressiveness from the original performance. Additionally, the need for high-quality dubbing has become even more pressing as streaming services expand globally, with viewers expecting the same level of localization as in their own language.

To solve these challenges, Deepdub has pioneered a breakthrough approach to audiovisual dubbing and language localization, using generative AI technology to deliver theatrical-grade content localization swiftly and cost-effectively.

"We are thrilled to join the ranks of TPN-certified companies, demonstrating our commitment to quality and security in the services we provide," said Ofir Krakowski, CEO and co-founder of Deepdub. "Achieving this certification not only highlights our dedication to excellence but also reinforces our promise to offer our clients the best possible experience in AI-powered dubbing and localization."

With advanced generative AI algorithms, it is now possible to emulate a person's voice with remarkable accuracy, creating a synthesized speech that sounds almost identical to the original. This breakthrough technology has opened up a range of new possibilities, particularly in the field of dubbing and localization, where the need for seamless integration between the original performance and the dubbed audio is paramount.

Already established in Latin America

Deepdub has already established a strong track record in the entertainment industry, having secured a multi-series partnership with Topic.com to translate their foreign TV shows into English, and becoming the first company to use generative AI voices to dub dozens of titles into both English and Latin American Spanish. The company is now collaborating with several Hollywood studios on various film and TV projects, and has already contributed to the dubbing of several movies currently being screened in theaters worldwide.

"The fact that we are the first AI dubbing solution to be accepted as a trusted service provider in the entertainment industry is a strong testament to our ability to deliver premium quality dubbing solutions. It also signifies a growing trend in the industry, where embracing AI technologies is becoming increasingly important," said Krakowski.

By harnessing thousands of voices to match each performance, AI-powered dubbing solutions like Deepdub can effectively reproduce the original viewing experience in the audience's native language, capturing the full spectrum of emotion and expressiveness from the original performance in the dubbed audio. As the technology continues to evolve, it is likely that more innovative applications of AI-generated speech, from personalized virtual assistants to realistic digital avatars, will emerge.