The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

Paul McCartney's and John Lennon's solo songs were remastered with artificial intleligence to include the harmonies and vocals of the rest of the Fab Four.

By WALLA! CULTURE
Published: JUNE 5, 2023 01:32

Updated: JUNE 5, 2023 01:33
The Beatles (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Beatles
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Solo songs by Paul McCartney and John Lennon have been reimagined as Beatles songs using artificial intelligence, and they're bringing fans to tears.

McCartney's song "New" from the eponymous 2013 album was run through an AI program to make it sound like it was recorded by The Beatles rather than him solo. 

This remastered version includes harmonies from the other band members and McCartney's own vocals have been toned down to make him sound like he did when he was younger.

Who is using AI to make new Beatles songs?

This video was uploaded to YouTube by user Dae Lims, an account created on April 23 that has so far uploaded six AI renderings, including those related to the Beatles, specifically McCartney.

That same account uploaded another Beatles arrangement of the song "Grow Old With Me," recorded by John Lennon in 1980, the same year he was murdered. Using AI, the vocals of his old bandmates were added, with the final result sounding like it could have been ripped straight out of the Let It Be album.

THE FAB Four. (credit: ROGELIO A. GALAVIZ C./UNSPLASH)THE FAB Four. (credit: ROGELIO A. GALAVIZ C./UNSPLASH)

The original song was released on the Milk and Honey album in 1984. When The Beatles anthology was released a decade later, it was one of the songs that the last remaining band members considered remastering.

Listeners on YouTube seem very excited about these new songs. Some wrote that they made them cry and others said it sounded "just like a new Beatles song."

But this isn't the first time someone has used AI for Beatles songs.

Director Peter Jackson had a team use AI when making the film Let It Be, which eventually became the series The Beatles: Get Back.

So far, there hasn't been any response from the remaining Beatles or other rights holders of the Beatles' legacy. However, if history is anything to go by, they will likely demand the songs be pulled off YouTube once they learn of them.



Tags music beatles Artificial intelligence Paul McCartney John Lennon
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by