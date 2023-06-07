The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Azrieli College of Engineering to hold virtual Metaverse open day

The virtual open-day experience is a dynamic, exciting way to learn about the Jerusalem engineering college.

By LIOR NOVICK/MAARIV
Published: JUNE 7, 2023 16:40

Updated: JUNE 7, 2023 16:42
Jerusalem College of Engineering. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Jerusalem College of Engineering.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

For the first time ever in Israel, Azrieli College of Engineering Jerusalem is holding a virtual open day in the Metaverse for potential students from all across the country.

Virtual reality technology enables potential students to have a virtual simulation of the college environment, including speaking with professors, department heads and students. 

These virtual visitors will receive information about various study tracts in engineering, scholarships and dormitories, along with an impression of the entire support system that Azrieli offers students, all through the representation of a digital avatar.

What activities will be part of the virtual open day?

As part of the open day, which will take place this coming Thursday, anyone interested can enter from their personal computers and choose an avatar for themselves to "wander" around the virtual space, enter places of interest, such as different lecture halls, and communicate with avatars representing the college's faculty, graduates and current students.

Additionally, those interested in attending the event both virtually and in person can visit the Azrieli campus and connect to the Metaverse from the college’s computer labs. In this way, they’ll be able to combine a physical tour of the labs and dorms with an experience in a virtual reality complex.

Illustrative image of a woman in the Metaverse. (credit: PIXABAY) Illustrative image of a woman in the Metaverse. (credit: PIXABAY)

Orly Harmon Grunwald, Azrieli College's marketing manager and spokeswoman, said that the decision to hold the open day in this format was made for two main reasons: To present the technological excellence that the college represents and to respond to the many interested people who come from all over Israel to see the school.

Virtual reality technology and the metaverse are developments from VR2GO, a company that specializes in this field.



Tags technology college Engineering Metaverse
