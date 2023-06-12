The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israel's Percepto gets US FAA waiver for drone use, raises $67 mln

Percepto said this waiver removes logistical and cost barriers, such as the need for radars or people on the ground, fueling the adoption of autonomous drone technology.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 12, 2023 16:21
One of Percepto's BVLOS drones in action. (photo credit: PERCEPTO)
One of Percepto's BVLOS drones in action.
(photo credit: PERCEPTO)

Israel's Percepto, which uses drones and robots to monitor and inspect industrial sites, said on Monday it had received a waiver from US federal regulators for its systems and that it raised $67 million in a private funding round.

Heavy industry confronts major challenges to operate efficiently, maintain reliable critical infrastructure, meet high productivity expectations, and increase safety levels - all in the face of complex, hazardous and often aging infrastructure assets.

Percepto said it helps industrial companies meet challenges such as maintaining reliable critical infrastructure, meeting high productivity expectations, and increasing safety levels through real-time visibility into their facility's infrastructure integrity, and finding failures before they escalate into incidents.

It said it received a nationwide Beyond Line of Sight waiver from the US Federal Aviation Administration, allowing the company to provide any US critical infrastructure site with remotely-operated automated drones without the need for site specific approvals from the FAA.

Benefits of Percepto receiving the waiver

Percepto said this waiver removes logistical and cost barriers, such as the need for radars or people on the ground, fueling the adoption of autonomous drone technology.

Percepto drone (credit: PERCEPTO)Percepto drone (credit: PERCEPTO)

The equity and debt funding round was led by Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT), alongside new investors Zimmer Partners and one of the largest US energy companies. Existing investors US Venture Partners, Delek US Holdings, Atento Capital, Spider Capital and Arkin Holdings also participated.

In total, Percepto has raised $120 million.



