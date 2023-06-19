The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Israel's JVP, Australia's IAG launch 'ClimateTech Insurance' partnership

By combining IAG's resources, investment capabilities and industry expertise, JVP said it hopes to "nurture and propel" new technologies that reshape approaches to risk assessments.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: JUNE 19, 2023 04:51
Jerusalem Venture Partners founder and executive chairman Dr. Erel Margalit (center) and executives outside the firm's International NYC Cyber Center. (photo credit: SHAHAR AZRAN)
Jerusalem Venture Partners founder and executive chairman Dr. Erel Margalit (center) and executives outside the firm's International NYC Cyber Center.
(photo credit: SHAHAR AZRAN)

Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) and Margalit Startup City New York announced a new "ClimateTech insurance" collaboration with the corporate venture arm of Australia and New Zealand's largest general insurer, IAG Firemark Venture, to develop technologies and discover startups that could measure and mitigate climate change risks.

"As extreme weather conditions and climate change are increasingly impacting the livelihood of individuals worldwide, insurance companies are actively searching for new technologies, including AI predictions and analytics, with the aim of providing secure coverage for challenging climate conditions," explained Erel Margalit, founder and chairman of JVP and Margalit Startup City.

The collaboration will operate out of the International ClimateTech Center in Soho, New York. Over 500 American, European and Israeli startups from the insurance, financial, cyber, food and agriculture technology communities have participated in the center's accelerator program to develop and scale technological solutions to climate change in urban landscapes. 

JVP said that three companies already operating out of the center will play a critical role in the partnership: Earnix, a provider of intelligence operations for insurance and banking; Greeneye, an AI-driven startup revolutionizing pest control in agriculture; and Dryad, which provides early forest fire detection, as well as health and growth monitoring solutions for public and private forests.

By combining IAG's resources, investment capabilities and industry expertise with the existing partners, JVP said it hopes to "nurture and propel" new technologies that reshape the insurance industry's approach to risk assessment. In addition, the partners plan to offer solutions to help insurers achieve their global energy, environmental and sustainability goals.

JVP Founder and Chairman, Erel Margalit (credit: JVP)JVP Founder and Chairman, Erel Margalit (credit: JVP)

The focus on artificial intelligence

A particular focus will be on artificial intelligence and analytics to determine new risks directly impacting the insurance industry - consumers and providers. 

JVP pointed out that "extreme weather events like hurricanes, floods, wildfires, and droughts have become more frequent and severe, leading to increased property damage, crop losses and business disruptions. Consequently, insurance companies face higher claims payouts and increased financial risks."

A 2020 United Nations report highlighted a "staggering rise" in extreme weather events over the past two decades. Specifically, climate-related disasters jumped 83% from 3,656 between 1980 and 1999 to 6,681 between 2000 and 2019. These included floods, severe storms, droughts, wildfires and heatwaves.

"As an insurer, we see first-hand the impact climate change is having on our customers, communities, business and industry," said Scott Gunther, a general partner of IAG Firemark Ventures, added. "For this reason, IAG Firemark Ventures has ClimateTech as a key startup investment focus area for the future and why we have entered into this important partnership."



Tags United Nations new york high tech Artificial intelligence venture capital firm
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by