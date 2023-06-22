The battle for social media supremacy has taken an interesting turn, with LinkedIn and Facebook joining forces to take on Twitter. This comes after the news of LinkedIn deleting the account of a talented 14-year-old teen hired by Elon Musk's SpaceX. While this move might be viewed as an isolated incident, LinkedIn claims the account was deleted because the user is below the minimum age to apply for any job. However, it is also part of a larger strategy to compete with Twitter and offer users an alternative platform.

LinkedIn has been undergoing constant changes and upgrades over the last six years, and it would not be surprising if the platform launched a platform similar to Twitter to compete. LinkedIn has the wherewithal to do it because it has Microsoft's back.

Facebook's plans to create a social network that rivals Twitter have been in the works for some time, with leaked materials from a board meeting confirming that Meta is set to launch a social network that has many similarities to Twitter. With the competition between the platforms at an all-time high, LinkedIn's move to delete the account of a talent hired by Elon Musk's SpaceX comes as no surprise.

It is evident that LinkedIn and Facebook are making strategic moves to challenge Twitter's dominance in the social media space. While Twitter is known for its real-time conversations and the ability to follow breaking news stories, LinkedIn and Facebook are focusing on building communities and networks that foster professional and personal growth.

LinkedIn has been a popular platform for professionals to network and connect with peers in their industry. The platform has evolved over the years, with new features and tools that enable users to showcase their skills and expertise. With the deletion of the account of the 14-year-old hired by Elon Musk, it is clear that LinkedIn is looking to create a more professional environment for its users.

Facebook, on the other hand, has always been a platform for social connectivity and sharing. The platform has over 2.8 billion active users monthly and is constantly evolving to meet the changing needs of its users. With the launch of Meta, Facebook is looking to create a social network that is more focused on real-time conversations and breaking news stories.

The battle for social media supremacy is not new. Platforms have been competing with each other for years, trying to offer users unique features and experiences. While Twitter has been the dominant player in the space for some time, LinkedIn and Facebook are looking to challenge its position.

It remains to be seen how successful LinkedIn and Facebook will be in their efforts to compete with Twitter. The social media landscape is always changing, and platforms need to adapt quickly to stay relevant. While Twitter has a loyal user base, LinkedIn and Facebook have the resources and expertise to create platforms that offer unique experiences and functionality.

In conclusion, the move by LinkedIn to delete the account of the 14-year-old talent hired by Elon Musk's SpaceX is just the beginning of a larger strategy to compete with Twitter. With Facebook's plans to launch a social network that rivals Twitter, it is evident that the battle for social media supremacy is heating up. While each platform has its strengths and weaknesses, it will be interesting to see how they evolve and adapt to changing user needs and preferences.