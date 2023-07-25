The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
TikTok launches text-only posts to rival Elon Musk's Twitter

The posts, which look similar to Instagram Stories, have a 1,000-character limit, according to tech news website the Verge.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 25, 2023 17:00
TikTok logo (photo credit: Trusted Reviews)
TikTok logo
(photo credit: Trusted Reviews)

Chinese short-video app TikTok is allowing users to create text-only posts, in the latest attempt by a social media firm to capitalize on the turmoil at Twitter since its buyout by Elon Musk last year.

The move, announced on Monday, would allow TikTok users to choose from a variety of backgrounds for their text posts that can feature hashtags and allow people to tag other users.

The posts, which look similar to Instagram Stories, have a 1,000-character limit, according to tech news website the Verge.

Competing against Twitter

Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg launched Threads in July, another text-only application that could pose a threat to Musk's Twitter.

The new logo of Twitter is displayed on an iPhone in Galway, Ireland July 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE) The new logo of Twitter is displayed on an iPhone in Galway, Ireland July 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE)

Musk on Monday renamed Twitter to X, and removed the iconic blue bird logo, in his bid to create "an everything app."



