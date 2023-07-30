The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Esther Luzzatto to head Council for Advancement of Women in Science & Technology

The Council serves as a governmental body that coordinates efforts to promote and increase the involvement of women in science and technology-related professions.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 30, 2023 17:38
Dr. Esther Luzzatto and minister Ofir Akunis (photo credit: MINISTRY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY)
Dr. Esther Luzzatto has been appointed as the new Chairwoman of the Council for Advancement of Women in Science and Technology, the Innovation, Science, and Technology Ministry announced on Sunday.

“My ministry considers the promotion of gender equality and the integration of women in the fields of research, science and technology in Israel a national economic and social interest and a necessary condition for strengthening the resilience, prosperity and stability of the state,” said Minister Ofir Akunis.

Dr. Esther Luzzatto (Credit: Adi Miller)Dr. Esther Luzzatto (Credit: Adi Miller)

The Council was established in December 2000. Its mission is to serve as a governmental body that coordinates efforts to promote and increase the involvement of women in science and technology-related professions.

Luzzatto, who holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry from Ben-Gurion University, is the CEO and Senior Patent Attorney at the Luzzatto Group. She is also actively involved in volunteer activities related to promoting education, culture, and welfare as well as the social and economic development of the Negev region. In 2006, she was selected to light the torch at the Independence Day ceremony on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

“Throughout my decades of experience as a scientist, businesswoman, and social activist, I have witnessed how women's thinking, ambition, and innovation contribute to the advancement of science, technology, and human knowledge,” she said. “My hope is to see women's representation reflecting their proportional share in the population in the near future. We have much work ahead, but we are capable and must reach that goal."

Luzzatto will be succeeding Dr. Sharon Rashi-Elkeles, who has been serving in the role since 2020 and was appointed as Director of Innovation and Research at Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera.

“I have no doubt that Dr. Luzzatto's leadership will significantly advance the status of women and girls,” said Akunis. “Her appointment as chairwoman brings immense value and influence to the Council. I wish her great success in promoting real and meaningful change in our society.”



