The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Watch as popular Israeli reporter's avatar presents news in historic first

An avatar of Amit Segal reported on the inauguration of the Paraguayan embassy with his speech being translated into Spanish.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 17, 2023 14:24

Updated: AUGUST 17, 2023 14:34
A digital avatar of Amit Segal reports on the inauguration of the Paraguayan Embassy in Jerusalem (Credit: Courtesy of ACT NEWS).

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen engaged in an unconventional interview on Thursday when he held a conversation with the avatar of esteemed Israeli journalist Amit Segal.

This innovation was introduced by ACT NEWS, a forward-thinking tech startup focusing on integrating artificial intelligence into global news mediums. This first-of-a-kind interview was orchestrated to commemorate the inauguration of the Paraguayan embassy in Jerusalem. Notably, the dialogue, which started in Hebrew, was seamlessly translated into Spanish and adjusted to emulate Segal's distinct speech patterns, offering audiences an intriguing blend of familiarity and innovation.

Who are ACT NEWS and what do they do?

The minds behind this progressive news platform are former journalist and anchor Miri Michaeli and international strategic advisor Moshe Klughaft. Their joint venture, ACT NEWS, has recently garnered an investment, boosting its valuation to $7.5 million. With aspirations to launch a second round of funding, the enterprise is on a path that underscores a commitment to revolutionizing journalism through AI.

As the digital era forges ahead, the potential impact of such advancements on news delivery is profound. ACT NEWS stands at the forefront, visualizing a landscape where digital avatars not only mirror but also amplify the skills of human journalists. Leveraging these AI-driven entities, they anticipate that reporters will be able to focus more on in-depth investigations and rich storytelling.

Miri Michaeli and Moshe Klughaft. (credit: LIRAN MOR) Miri Michaeli and Moshe Klughaft. (credit: LIRAN MOR)

In a statement shared with The Jerusalem Post, ACT NEWS emphasized that "this is just the tip of the iceberg," signaling their ambitious plans to reshape the future of journalism. The company is set on a global expansion, keenly scouting for talent to transform into avatars and collaborating with international presenters.



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by