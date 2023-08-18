The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
NYU professor locked out of Twitter account after declining meeting with Musk

Scott Galloway was locked out of his X account after a disagreement with Twitter owner Elon Musk.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 18, 2023 01:27
Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken October 27, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)
Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken October 27, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Scott Galloway, a professor at New York University, was locked out of X, formerly known as Twitter, after declining a meeting with Elon Musk, US media reported.

Galloway, a marketing expert and professor, as well as an author and public speaker, was locked out of his X account after a disagreement with the Twitter owner. On the newly-launched Threads, Galloway posted, "A mutual friend reached out and said Elon feels 'unfairly attacked,' by me, and wants to meet. I declined."

According to Galloway, just two days later he could not access his X account, which has more than half a million followers.

"For 18 days I have been unable to log on to Twitter," Galloway told US media source, Insider, in an email. "Filled out the form on the site, but no word back."

Plus, his posts on the platform have seemingly disappeared from the search tool, US media reported.

The new logo of Twitter is seen on Elon Musk’s Twitter account on an iPhone as the old Twitter logo is displayed on a MacBook screen in Galway, Ireland July 24, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE) The new logo of Twitter is seen on Elon Musk’s Twitter account on an iPhone as the old Twitter logo is displayed on a MacBook screen in Galway, Ireland July 24, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE)

Galloway had previously posted on X about Musk on July 27th, bringing up a Reuters investigation on Tesla's suppression of complaints on their vehicles and driving range. 

X expands into finance

"Tesla intentionally gave drivers rosy driving range projections, leaving many stranded," Galloway posted. "BUT you should totally bank with X."

His sarcastic tone referred to Musk's public comments about transforming Twitter into a one-stop-shop, or as he called it, an "everything app."

In late July, Musk commented that X would expand into the financial world. Andrew Tate, an influencer known for his misogyny, claimed he received $20,000 from the social media company.

Galloway doesn't appear to be the only one targeted by X. Reuters suffered from five-second delays following its reporting on Tesla's driving range,  although this was seemingly reversed after news outlets reported on it.

Musk has regularly stated that he is a "free-speech absolutist" and has reinstated numerous controversial figures who were removed due to hate speech, most infamously Kanye West.

Musk has yet to respond to the claims.



