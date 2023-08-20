BIRD – the Israel-US Binational Industrial Research and Development Foundation – is set to inject $3.85 million into pioneering critical infrastructure cybersecurity projects, a testament to the growing importance of fortifying cyber resilience in both the United States and Israel.

In response to the escalating demand for heightened cybersecurity measures, the awarded projects stand poised to make a significant impact. These initiatives directly address the urgent need to enhance the cybersecurity posture of crucial infrastructure in both nations, ensuring their resilience against evolving cyber threats.

Underpinning this collaborative effort is the newly established BIRD Cyber Program, a joint endeavor between the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T), the Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD), and BIRD Foundation. This collective initiative strives to usher in a new era of robust cybersecurity solutions, addressing critical vulnerabilities that cut across borders.

Four projects given green light by Cyber Project

Hailing from both Israeli and American tech hubs, four projects have been given the green light by the Cyber Project.

Rescana, a Tel-Aviv-based outfit, and Trend Micro from Irving, Texas, are joining forces in a bid to enhance maritime cybersecurity. Their collaborative effort aims to build an operational cyber threat intelligence capability that empowers decision-makers to navigate maritime cyber risk with heightened precision.

Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) program. (credit: Courtesy)

Meanwhile, Rehovot's Salvador Technologies and Fayetteville's Bastazo are set to create a groundbreaking solution geared towards managing vulnerabilities in Industrial Control Systems (ICS). With a focus on monitoring and rapid recovery from cyber threats, their joint venture will undoubtedly raise the bar in safeguarding these critical systems.

Cyber 2.0, headquartered in Rishon Letzion, is teaming up with the Cincinnati / Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, KY, to create a game-changing platform tailored for the aviation sector. This platform will provide a continuous stream of cyber visibility, real-time monitoring, and data traffic detection. By doing so, it seeks to mitigate risks, ensure regulatory compliance, and uphold the security standards of airports and air traffic.

Lastly, a comprehensive airport cyber protection solution is on the horizon. This ambitious endeavor aims to blanket the entire attack surface of airports, ushering in a new era of cybersecurity preparedness.

With these projects on the horizon, a formidable alliance between Israeli and American innovators is set to chart a course towards a more secure digital landscape, fortifying critical infrastructure and redefining cybersecurity norms.

"The selected projects are a result of a comprehensive selection process to answer the cybersecurity needs of both countries," said Jaron Lotan, Executive Director of the BIRD Foundation. "The BIRD Cyber program advances the US-Israeli partnership through cyber innovation and collaboration, to build a more secure and resilient infrastructure. We welcome the opportunity to cooperate with DHS and INCD, and to support the development of innovative technologies that enhance safety for both countries and look forward to supporting this sector for many years to come.”

Megan Mahle, Director of the DHS S&T Office of Industry Partnerships, hailed the initial year of the BIRD Cyber Program as a harbinger of innovative solutions poised to tackle the pressing cybersecurity challenges confronting both the US and Israel.

“We are pleased to jointly invest with our Israeli partners in these innovative projects and anticipate that they will deliver new capabilities to enhance the cybersecurity posture and overall resilience of vital critical sectors in both nations," she said.