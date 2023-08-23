The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Meta unveils AI model enabling “seamless” multilingual communication

The Facebook owner’s SeamlessM4T AI Model paves the way for real-time translation and transcription across dozens of languages.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: AUGUST 23, 2023 16:32
Artificial intelligence (illustrative) (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)
Artificial intelligence (illustrative)
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)

Meta Platforms, the parent company of (the company formerly known as) Facebook, unveiled on Tuesday an advanced AI model that boasts the capability to efficiently translate and transcribe speech in numerous languages. This technology holds the potential to facilitate real-time cross-lingual communication, which sci-fi fans will surely be excited to hear.

According to an official company blog post, the newly introduced "SeamlessM4T" AI model combines technologies to facilitate translations between text and speech across nearly 100 languages and can perform complete speech-to-speech translations for 35 languages.

"[SeamlessM4T model's audio training data was derived from] raw audio originating from a publicly available repository of crawled web data."

Meta engineer

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, envisions these tools playing a crucial role in fostering interactions among users from diverse parts of the world within the metaverse and asserts that embracing an open AI ecosystem is a strategic advantage for Meta. The company stands to gain more by harnessing the collective efforts of the community to craft user-centric tools for its social platforms, rather than pursuing a model that charges for access to these resources.

In a bid to encourage widespread use, Meta has made the SeamlessM4T model accessible to the public for non-commercial purposes, continuing the company’s trend of releasing mostly free AI models throughout the current year.

AI has generated new legal questions

However, Meta, like other industry players, is not immune to legal queries pertaining to the source data used in training its models. In a notable case from July, comedian Sarah Silverman and two other authors filed copyright infringement lawsuits against both Meta and OpenAI, alleging unauthorized use of their books as training material.

An illustrative image of an artificial intelligence (AI) bot. (credit: INGIMAGE) An illustrative image of an artificial intelligence (AI) bot. (credit: INGIMAGE)

As elucidated in a research paper by Meta's researchers, the SeamlessM4T model's audio training data was derived from an extensive pool of "raw audio originating from a publicly available repository of crawled web data." The specifics of this repository remain undisclosed.

Regarding textual data, the research paper states that it was obtained from datasets constructed in the previous year, drawing content from Wikipedia and related online sources.

Meta's recent release of the SeamlessM4T AI model marks a significant step towards achieving seamless cross-lingual communication. However, the company, like its competitors, will need to navigate the intricacies of training data usage within the legal framework if it hopes to achieve long-term success.



Related Tags
law
AI
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by