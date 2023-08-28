The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Maolac combines AI with breastmilk to make tummies feel better

With its new products, the Israeli company hopes to make a lasting impact on the immune-boosting food market.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: AUGUST 28, 2023 15:56
Baby bottle with milk inside. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Baby bottle with milk inside.
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Israeli bio-food-tech company Maolac has introduced innovative products that combine traditional components with advanced technology: breastmilk and AI.

These products — Maolactin for Gut Support and Maolactin for Anti-Inflammatory Activity — have been developed using artificial intelligence and the company's “Maoreka” algorithm. The global market for immune-boosting foods is projected to reach $46.9 billion by 2030, and Maolac's approach is expected to bring significant changes.

Maya Ashkenazi, CEO and co-founder of Maolac, highlighted the immune-boosting properties of breastmilk and its healthy properties. “At Maolac, we recognized the remarkable benefits of breastmilk in promoting immune health and overall wellness. This recognition led us to craft Maoreka.”

The health benefits of breastmilk

Breastmilk is renowned for its exceptional health benefits, especially in relation to the growing immune-boosting food market. It contains a unique blend of antibodies, enzymes, and white blood cells that actively bolster a baby's immune system. These components help protect infants from infections, allergies, and other health issues. While breastmilk remains an unparalleled source of immune support, unlocking even a portion of its benefits presents significant potential to make a market impact.

"With Maoreka, we swiftly analyze [breastmilk] proteins… to predict and produce new protein mixtures, ensuring they are active and precise for any desired effect,” she said.

Maolac's superfood offerings (credit: Maolac) Maolac's superfood offerings (credit: Maolac)

Maoreka aims to bring a new dimension to functional nutrition, offering a personalized and accurate approach that empowers brands to create customized products. Such an accomplishment would signify a pivotal moment in the food-tech industry.

“We have harnessed the power of bio-functional proteins derived from breastmilk, addressing a significant gap in the market for raw colostrum-based ingredients beyond traditional supplements," explained Maya Ashkenazi. "Our mission is clear: to empower individuals to lead healthier lives by providing affordable and high-quality nutritional products that support their well-being, with a strong focus on efficacy and sustainability. Through our dedication, we’re redefining the boundaries of human performance and well-being, elevating the quality of life for all. Let us use that power for good."



