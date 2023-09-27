Jerusalem Post
OpenAI says ChatGPT can now browse internet

OpenAI announced a major update to ChatGPT earlier this week that will enable the viral chatbot to have voice conversations with users and interact using images.

By REUTERS
A keyboard is seen reflected on a computer screen displaying the website of ChatGPT, an AI chatbot from OpenAI, in this illustration picture taken Feb. 8, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
Microsoft-backed OpenAI said on Wednesday that ChatGPT can now browse the internet to provide users with current information and that browsing is no longer limited to data before September 2021.

"Browsing is available to Plus and Enterprise users today, and we'll expand to all users soon. To enable, choose Browse with Bing in the selector under GPT-4," the company said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Competing AI technologies

OpenAI announced a major update to ChatGPT earlier this week that will enable the viral chatbot to have voice conversations with users and interact using images, moving it closer to popular artificial intelligence (AI) assistants like Apple's Siri.

The artificial intelligence startup behind ChatGPT is talking to investors about a possible sale of existing shares at a much higher valuation from a few months ago, media reports said on Tuesday.

A smartphone with a displayed ChatGPT logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken February 23, 2023. (credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
