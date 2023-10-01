8200 Impact program to focus on accessibility, inclusion 

The ninth cycle of 8200 Impact, a program created by graduates of the IDF’s Unit 8200 to support ‘impact-tech’ start-ups, will place a special focus on issues of accessibility, diversity, and inclusion. The program, which includes several months of workshops, seminars, and events, will be accepting applications until October 15. Accepted start-ups will also receive a grant from Bank Hapoalim. Although this cycle marks special attention to accessibility, 8200 Impact has been dedicated for years to purpose-driven technology. The last cycle included start-ups such as EyeCan, which works to make sports accessible to the visually impaired; BetterTogether, which ‘game-ifies’ health and weight-loss goals using small groups for motivation; and MaxOvary, which develops non-invasive technology to treat common women’s fertility issues. Unit 8200, the largest unit in the Israel Defense Forces, has long been known as a ‘feeder’ for hi-tech startups in Israel and abroad. The Impact program was founded in 2013 by alumni of the unit and connects entrepreneurs to a network of mentors and consultants around the world. It is open to all Israeli citizens, not only 8200 alumni, and is supported by the Tel Aviv-Yafo municipality, as well as corporate sponsors such as Bank Hapoalim and the Partner Communications company.