PM Netanyahu: IDF cyber intel. experts training 20,000 students

IDF cyber warfare experts are training the next generation to boost the country's defense capabilities

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JANUARY 31, 2023 14:05
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads the weekly government conference at the PM's office in Jerusalem on January 22, 2023. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads the weekly government conference at the PM's office in Jerusalem on January 22, 2023.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said IDF Unit 8200 cyber intelligence officials are now training 20,000 Israeli students to boost the country’s future cyber defense capabilities.

“Nationally, we are building an IDF school for computer science in Beersheba and Unit 8200 is training some 20,000 young people for the field of cyber,” said Netanyahu speaking at the Cybertech conference in Tel Aviv.

The prime minister said that, “The people who are actually practicing defense against cyber attacks are teaching the youngsters – the result is superior.”

A cyber iron dome

Next, Netanyahu said that, “Israel has become a leading cyber power, both on a government level and at the private sector level.”

“Let me focus on the dramatic increase in cyber attacks…emanating from governments. In Israel, we are creating a cyber iron dome. We are using advanced AI [artificial intelligence] and defusing data from multiple sources to deal with multiple attacks as they are all happening” simultaneously, he said.

Lt.-Col. G will serve as Deputy Commander of Unit 8200 and be promoted to rank of Colonel (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)Lt.-Col. G will serve as Deputy Commander of Unit 8200 and be promoted to rank of Colonel (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

He spoke about threats both from nation-states and ransomware hackers, who might not be affiliated with governments.

Further, he advocated high levels of public and private sector cooperation as well as international cooperation where “the league of like-minded countries with smarts, advanced AI and advanced cyber” capabilities can help each other.

Moreover, he said, “Cyberwarfare is in its infancy. The capabilities of cyber war are not limited to democracy, but democracies must pool their resources to defend themselves.”



