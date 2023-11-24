Elon Musk expected to visit Israel next week - report

Tesla and X owner Elon Musk is expected to visit Israel next week, during which he will visit towns near the Gaza border that were attacked by Hamas on October 7, N12 reported on Thursday.

According to the report, Musk will meet with President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit.

The visit comes as Musk continues to come under fire for failures to combat antisemitism on his X (formerly Twitter) platform, for sharing content from antisemitic accounts, and for attacking and even suing watchdogs who criticize his handling of antisemitism and other hate speech on X.

Musk's comments about the war in Gaza

Earlier this week, Musk announced that X would be donating all revenue from advertising and subscriptions "associated with the war in Gaza" to hospitals in Israel and the Red Cross/Crescent in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen speaking with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, on September 18, 2023. (credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO)

Last month, Musk also said that he wanted to provide Starlink satellite internet coverage to the Gaza Strip, sparking outrage from Israeli officials, including Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi who warned that Israel would fight any such move.

Musk stressed that if Starlink access is provided to Gaza, the company would take "extraordinary measures" to confirm that it is used for purely humanitarian reasons.